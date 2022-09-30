Marsch has lost midfielder Adam Forshaw to a slight ankle problem, 16-year-old Archie Gray has suffered a fractured toe and Stuart Dallas remains a long-term injury absentee, but the head coach says everyone else is fit for Villa.

“Archie Gray had an incident at home, stubbed his toe and fractured his big toe,” said the American.

"He's been out of training for two weeks and will be out for another two weeks.

“Stuart went to see a specialist this week and they feel he's doing really well and on track.

“Adam Forshaw twisted his ankle this week and won't be available on Sunday, but every single other player is available.”

That means Marsch will have a fully-fit front line to choose from, with Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford available to start.

Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder in the first half against Everton and sat out the Brentford game, but the Whites’ 29-day break between fixtures has given him time to heal and return to first team training at Thorp Arch.

STRIKE PAIR - Leeds United striker Rodrigo injured his shoulder and missed the Brentford game, while Patrick Bamford has been working his way back to full fitness from a calf problem. Pic: Getty

Bamford, meanwhile, played 75 minutes of the Under 21s’ clash with Southampton on September 16 as he works his way back to full match fitness.

The once-capped England striker suffered a torrid time with injuries in the 2021/22 season but managed to come through pre-season unscathed, only to pick up a calf niggle at Southampton in the second game of the current campaign.

Junior Firpo also made an appearance against the Saints’ youngsters, making his comeback from a knee injury sustained in the very first pre-season friendly against Blackpool. Firpo went on to miss the entirety of the summer programme and is yet to play for the senior side this season but will be among Marsch’s options this weekend.

