Southampton v Leeds United: Is it on TV? Channel, kick-off time, injury news and live stream details

Leeds United’s 2022/2023 Premier League campaign got off to a strong start at Elland Road, where the Whites came from 1-0 behind to beat Wolves 2-1 on the opening weekend.

But Whites manager Jesse Marsch insists that there’s still work to be done to his side, whose performance against the Midlands side was far from complete.

On Saturday, United face a Saints team a little out of sorts who, after earning just one point in the final six games of last season, were crushed 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day.

Here’s everything you need to know about Leeds’ next Premier League fixture:

When is Southampton v Leeds United?

Southampton v Leeds United will take place on Saturday 13 August, with kick-off set for 3pm.

Is it on TV?

In accordance with the 3pm media blackout, Southampton v Leeds United will not be broadcast on television.

Highlights will be available to watch on LUTV after the game or on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.20pm on BBC One on Saturday.

You can follow the action on the YEP’s live blog, which will bring you all the updates from line up announcements right through to the final whistle.

How have Southampton been doing?

Southampton have been in poor shape recently, causing Saints boss Ralph Hasenhüttl to be among the bookies’ favourites to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

In their first game of the season, James Ward-Prowse gave the Hampshire side the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the twelfth minute – but it didn’t last long.

By half time, the visitors were trailing 2-1 thanks to Ryan Sessegnon and Eric Dier. Things only got worse after the break, when a pair of Spurs goals around the hour mark made it 4-1 and a long way back for Hasenhüttl’s men.

The result left Southampton at the very foot of the Premier League table.

Injury news

Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra and Adam Forshaw are all fit enough to be in contention for the Saints clash.