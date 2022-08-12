Leeds United boss fires strong Southampton warning and outlines next steps for Whites

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds had to wait until the seventh game of the Premier League season before bagging their first win last term as part of a campaign in which the Whites only secured their top-flight status on the final day.

This time, though, Marsch's Whites have struck gold at the first attempt via last weekend's 2-1 win at home to Wolves which has left Leeds seventh in the very early table.

United will now visit a rock-bottom Southampton side that were blitzed 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in their first game of the new season, extending a terrible run to just one win from their last 13 games, ten of which have ended in defeat.

AWFUL RUN: For Southampton and boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, above.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints have conceded 34 goals during that run but Marsch has signalled a warning about the difficulty of the test awaiting the Whites at St Mary's, even on the back of last weekend's boost against Wolves.

"For us in general, I don't think we've changed too much in the week," said Marsch.

"We went through the game against Wolves and we talked about the things that we thought we could have done better and how it applies to what Southampton will be.

"We're not overly satisfied with just the three points in the first match.

"Obviously it was a good first step but we know we have a lot of work to do and I think the mentality of the group to improve, get better and seize every moment is definitely there.

"And for me personally I know that going down to Southampton won't be easy, that it's going to be very hot and that will be a factor in the match and so we have to manage that well.

"Then we have to know that for a club like us where we are right now, every game in this league is a massive challenge and we have to treat it as such so we're not getting ahead of ourselves and we know how important each match is and certainly in the moment now this match.

"If we can find a way to come away with something out of Southampton, that'll help us keep momentum moving in the right direction."

Pressed on the difference that it makes already having three points in the bag - and what six out of a possible six would mean - Marsch reasoned: "The three points was I think really important for the guys to feel the positive momentum and energy and be validated for the work.

"It also, for me, allows us to be a little bit more critical and to really make sure that we're looking at when things were good, what things were we need to improve on, which we tried to do and then to see if we can apply that at a high level again at Southampton.

"Regardless of results, the goal will be to just try to move ourselves forward in every moment, in every match, in every week.

"I think we did that well in pre-season.