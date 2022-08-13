Leeds United got off to the perfect start last weekend picking up a valuable three points in their opening fixture of the 2022/23 season.
This weekend sees the Whites return to St Mary’s Stadium – the site of one of United’s poorest performances last campaign – with three points in their sights.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton are without a competitive win since April and have picked up just one victory in their last 13 league matches.
Jesse Marsch is able to call on an array of previously unavailable first-team players as Leeds are expected to name a strong but unchanged starting XI, as well as an experienced bench.
Keep up to date with all the build-up, confirmed team news, match analysis and post-game reaction here.
Southampton vs Leeds United live: match updates and team news from St Mary’s Stadium
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 12:00
Timetable
13:30 - Players arrive
14:00 - Team news
15:00 - Kick-off
Early team news
Jesse Marsch confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday the availability of Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra and Adam Forshaw who missed last weekend’s win over Wolves through injury.
Dan James also returns from suspension and is expected to start on the bench.
We’re anticipating an unchanged starting XI from Marsch this afternoon. Team news released an hour before kick-off.
Welcome to St Mary’s
Good afternoon, we are at St Mary’s Stadium today for Southampton vs Leeds United.
Leeds looking to make it two wins from two - that would represent quite a start to the campaign after many predicted United to struggle this season.
Team news to follow.