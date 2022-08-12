Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Southampton as quartet return

Whites head coach Jesse Marsch now has four more additional options available to him having had seven first team players missing for last weekend’s opener at home to Wolves.
Captain Liam Cooper, summer signing Luis Sinisterra and midfielder Adam Forshaw were all back in training after injuries this week whilst winger Dan James is back available having now completed a three-game ban.
But Marsch still has Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo out injured in addition to longer term absentee Stuart Dallas.
Even with seven players out, Leeds still recorded an opening day 2-1 victory against Wolves and this is how we think Marsch will now line his side up against the Saints.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
Leeds completed a new 'keeper signing this week as Joel Robles was recruited to add competition and cover but 22-year-old French ace Meslier is clearly streets ahead as first choice and played a vital role in the opening day win against Wolves. All set to continue his long run of consecutive starts in goal.
Photo: Marc Atkins
2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen
Luke Ayling is still a few weeks away from returning from injury and in his absence summer signing Kristensen is slotting in seamlessly in the right back role. Marsch will have a big decision to make when Ayling is back although there is always the option to play him at centre-back in times of need.
Photo: Will Russell
3. CB - Diego Llorente
Ayling aside, Marsch now has his full array of centre-back options back available following captain Liam Cooper's return to training after an Achilles issue. Cooper and Llorente ended last season as the first choice pairing but Llorente has been partnering Robin Koch of late with Cooper out injured. With Pascal Struijk set to play at left back, it's now two from three at centre-back and Llorente appears the most certain starter at Southampton given the fact that Cooper has not featured at all since last season.
Photo: TREVOR COLLENS
4. CB - Robin Koch
It would seem pretty unlikely although not impossible that Cooper would return straight into the XI having not featured since last season. All things being equal, another chance for Koch in the centre-back role looks like being the one.
Photo: James Worsfold