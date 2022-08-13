Leeds United fans are completely divided on what Mateusz Klich did in training

@ronaallleeds: Reckless and pointless.
@ArthurNuman1: Mateusz, that's excessive!
Most Popular
-
1
What is happening to former Leeds United star Raphinha at Barcelona amid latest farce and deadline
-
2
Leeds United ‘express interest’ in transfer as ‘decision made’ over player’s future
-
3
Leeds United news: Raphinha set to miss La Liga opener as Whites eye MLS left-back
-
4
Leeds United in ‘direct talks’ over swoop for rising star as Jesse Marsch makes ‘transfer decision’
-
5
Former Leeds United hero reveals crucial advice for ‘exhausted’ summer signing
@Nicklufc14: No need for that Klichy, we are all Leeds.
@YorkshirePirlo9: Looks like he meant to do him there – out of order.
@Splufcmot: Stupid tackle, never even went for the ball.
@DefenderinTrait: I love Klich but what is he doing?
@DylanLeeds22: Don’t understand the need to go in that hard to be honest.
@_Lewisstant: Nah seriously though, why is Klich doing that? I’m not trying to create a hidden agenda with Klich but what is that about.
@CainDRDZ: He’s not even going for the ball, he’s just wiped him for no reason. Embarrassing.
@MattyTricky: Out of order this from Klich.
@NiallBranton: Bit strange this.
@BenSchofield_: Quite stupid to be fair.
@JonLoaf: What is that, no need.
@LiamRumsery64: As much as I love Klich, this is ridiculous.
@Aidan_lw13: What a muppet.
@C_Lufc2312: Well out of order is that in training.
@BlandMalagueno: Pretty idiotic.
@Ash_ofthe_North: Train hard, fight easy. Nothing wrong with that.
@WitlessWolrab: There are full-on fights on training pitches, nothing to see here.
@jay_layts: You love to see it.
@Theadelites: That's one way to get your place back.
@MattRowett: This is normal Premier League, the level of everything is super high.
@LukeStenchion: Train as you play in my opinion.
@JohnmjtJt1919: I’m sure there’s been worse.
@Leedslad_1919: Great tackle Klich!
@Dylanxlufcx: It’s not that deep in my opinion.
@Darramcg: I like that. He's gaining speed.
@Turps1919: Love it! Dirty Leeds!!
@Matty_Lufc: This is basically a 7 second clip explaining why Mateusz Klich cannot leave Leeds United.
@JoeHalli1: Proper lunch time football, swiping out teammates. Beautiful stuff.
@Mussab86: This could happen in a game you know, so better to get to used to it.
@FlukeyFlannery: Do people really have a problem with that seriously? They’re professional footballers. Training is supposed to be competitive. I'm sure there are worse tackles than that every week.