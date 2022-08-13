Leeds United fans are completely divided on what Mateusz Klich did in training

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@ronaallleeds: Reckless and pointless.

@ArthurNuman1: Mateusz, that's excessive!

@Nicklufc14: No need for that Klichy, we are all Leeds.

@YorkshirePirlo9: Looks like he meant to do him there – out of order.

@Splufcmot: Stupid tackle, never even went for the ball.

@DefenderinTrait: I love Klich but what is he doing?

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Mateusz Klich of Leeds United warms up ahead of kickoff during the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Cagliari at Elland Road on July 31, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

@DylanLeeds22: Don’t understand the need to go in that hard to be honest.

@_Lewisstant: Nah seriously though, why is Klich doing that? I’m not trying to create a hidden agenda with Klich but what is that about.

@CainDRDZ: He’s not even going for the ball, he’s just wiped him for no reason. Embarrassing.

@MattyTricky: Out of order this from Klich.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers is tackled by Tyler Adams of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

@NiallBranton: Bit strange this.

@BenSchofield_: Quite stupid to be fair.

@JonLoaf: What is that, no need.

@LiamRumsery64: As much as I love Klich, this is ridiculous.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Mateusz Klich of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

@Aidan_lw13: What a muppet.

@C_Lufc2312: Well out of order is that in training.

@BlandMalagueno: Pretty idiotic.

@Ash_ofthe_North: Train hard, fight easy. Nothing wrong with that.

@WitlessWolrab: There are full-on fights on training pitches, nothing to see here.

@jay_layts: You love to see it.

@Theadelites: That's one way to get your place back.

@MattRowett: This is normal Premier League, the level of everything is super high.

@LukeStenchion: Train as you play in my opinion.

@JohnmjtJt1919: I’m sure there’s been worse.

@Leedslad_1919: Great tackle Klich!

@Dylanxlufcx: It’s not that deep in my opinion.

@Darramcg: I like that. He's gaining speed.

@Turps1919: Love it! Dirty Leeds!!

@Matty_Lufc: This is basically a 7 second clip explaining why Mateusz Klich cannot leave Leeds United.

@JoeHalli1: Proper lunch time football, swiping out teammates. Beautiful stuff.

@Mussab86: This could happen in a game you know, so better to get to used to it.