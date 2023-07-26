Leeds United have opened up their summer spending after finalising a deal with Chelsea over the permanent transfer of Ethan Ampadu. The Whites are officially off the mark and are looking to add to their portfolio this window ahead of a huge season back in the Championship.

Many are confident the experienced Daniel Farke will guide Leeds to immediate promotion back into the Premier League after they suffered the heartbreak of relegation last term. But before they can focus on the looming new campaign, they must strengthen their team as much as possible before the transfer window slams shut, especially if more players are expected to depart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the latest names to be linked to a move to Elland Road is Gustavo Hamer, who narrowly missed out on promotion with Coventry City last season. According to Voetbal Rotterdam, the Sky Blues have put a new offer on the table for Hamer to extend his tenure with the club, but the player is yet to sign on the dotted line.

It seems the 26-year-old is stalling the new contract talks amid the interest from Leeds, which is a huge positive for Farke and his side. However, they aren’t alone in their pursuit of the midfielder’s signature. Premier League sides Fulham and new arrivals Burnley are both said to be in the running for Hamer, who has settled in well at Coventry so far.

After joining the club in 2020, former City goalkeeper Marko Maroši had a lot of praise for the summer signing. He highlighted Hamer as one of the players he was most impressed with and described him as “unbelievable.”