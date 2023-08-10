After being relegated from the Premier Legaue last season, Leeds United have let go of eight players either on loan or on a permanent basis. They’ve also made three new signings as they look to challenge for promotion from the Championship.
So far in England’s second tier, there have been a whopping 314 deals agreed for either loan or permanent incomings and outgoings. Here’s a look at every club and the business they’ve done so far, not including any players who were released by their respective teams.
Leeds United
In
Ethan Ampadu — Chelsea
Karl Darlow — Newcastle
Sam Byram — Norwich
Out
Tyler Roberts — Birmingham
Rodrigo — Al Rayyan
Ben Andreucci — Bolton
Owen Bray — Barrow
Alfie McCalmont — Carlisle
Brenden Aaronson — Union Berlin (loan)
Robin Koch — Frankfurt (loan)
Rasmus Kristensen — Roma (loan)
Diego Llorente — Roma (loan)
Marc Roca — Real Betis (loan)
Max Wober — Borussia Monchengladbach (loan)
Leicester City
In
Mads Hermansen — Brondby
Stephy Mavididi — Montpellier
Callum Doyle — Manchester City (loan)
Out
George Hirst — Ipswich
Ayoze Perez — Real Betis
Caglar Soyuncu — Atletico Madrid
Youri Tielemans — Aston Villa
Nathan Opoku — Leuven (loan)
Jonny Evans — Manchester United
Chituru Odunze — Crown Legacy FC
Southampton
In
Josh McNamara — Manchester City
Derrick Abu — Chelsea
Ryan Manning — Swansea,
Zach Awe — Arsenal
Joe Lumley — Middlesbrough
Out
Kegs Chauke — Burton
Ibrahima Diallo — Al-Duhail
Dan Nlundulu — Bolton
Mislav Orsic — Trabzonspor
Mohamed Elyounoussi — Copenhagen
Nico Lawrence — Colchester (loan)
Mateusz Lis — Goztepe (loan)
Duje Caleta-Car — Lyon (loan)
Mohammed Salisu — Monaco
Birmingham City
In
Krystian Bielik — Derby
Lee Buchanan — Werder Bremen
Siriki Dembele — Bournemouth
Ethan Laird — Manchester United
Tyler Roberts — Leeds
Dion Sanderson — Wolves
Keshi Anderson — Blackpool
Koji Myoshi — Royal Antwerp
Out
Tahith Chong — Luton
Jobe Bellingham — Sunderland
George Friend — Bristol Rovers
Ryan Stirk — Walsall
Harlee Dean — Reading
Jordan Graham — Leyton Orient
Josh Andrews — Accrington (loan)
Tate Campbell — Bromley (loan)
Nico Gordon — Solihull Moors (loan)
Blackburn Rovers
In
Niall Ennis — Plymouth
Sondre Tronstad — Vitesse Arnhem
Arnor Sigurdsson — CSKA Moscow (loan)
Tom Bloxham — Tottenham
Leopold Wahlstedt — Odd
Out
Tayo Edun — Charlton
Ben Brereton Diaz — Villarreal
James Brown — Ross County
Bradley Dack — Sunderland
Thomas Kaminski — Luton
Bristol City
In
Rob Dickie — QPR
Jason Knight — Derby
Ross McCrorie — Aberdeen
Haydon Roberts — Brighton
Out
Joe Low — Wycombe
Kane Wilson — Derby
Jay Dasilva — Coventry
Josh Owers — Yeovil
Zac Bell — Yeovil (loan)
Seb Palmer-Houlden — Newport (loan)
Olly Thomas — Yeovil (loan)
Cardiff City
In
Dimitrios Goutas — Sivasspor
Yakou Meite — Reading
Aaron Ramsey — Nice
Karlan Grant — West Brom (loan)
Ike Ugbo — Troyes (loan)
Finlay Johnson — Stevenage
Out
Max Watters — Barnsley
Mark Harris — Oxford United
Tom Sang — Port Vale
Dillon Phillips — Rotherham
Gavin Whyte — Portsmouth
Ollie Denham — Dundee United (loan)
Eli King — Morecambe (loan)
Isaak Davies — KV Kortrijk (loan)
Coventry City
In
Brad Collins — Barnsley
Tatsuhiro Sakamoto — KV Oostende
Ellis Simms — Everton
Bobby Thomas — Burnley
Milan van Ewijk — Heerenveen
Joel Latibeaudiere — Swansea
Jay Dasilva — Bristol City
Luis Binks — Bologna (loan)
Haji Wright — Antalyaspor
Out
Viktor Gyokeres — Sporting CP
Josh Reid — Ross County
Michael Rose — Stoke
Huddersfield Town
In
Chris Maxwell — Blackpool
Tom Edwards — Stoke (loan)
Out
Nicholas Bilokapic — Peterborough
Will Boyle — Wrexham
Duane Holmes — Preston
Etienne Camara — Udinese
Romoney Crichlow-Noble — Peterborough
Matty Daly — Harrogate
Ryan Schofield — Portsmouth
Tyreece Simpson — Northampton (loan)
Hull City
In
Owen Foster — Scunthorpe
Jason Lokilo — Sparta Rotterdam
Xavier Simons — Chelsea
Liam Delap — Manchester City (loan)
Ruben Vinagre — Sporting (loan)
Out
Tobias Figueiredo — Fortaleza
Billy Chadwick — Stockport
Callum Elder — Derby
Tyler Smith — Bradford
Harvey Cartwright — Grimsby (loan)
Will Jarvis — Shelbourne (loan)
Callum Jones — Forest Green (loan)
Jake Leake — Tranmere (loan)
Tom Nixon — Doncaster (loan)
Harry Wood — Shelbourne (loan)
Middlesbrough
In
Seny Dieng — QPR
Morgan Rogers — Manchester City
Sam Silvera — Central Coast Mariners
Rav van den Berg — PEC Zwolle
Terrell Agyemang — Manchester City
Alex Gilbert — Brentford
Tom Glover — Melbourne City
Jamie Jones — Wigan
Daniel Nkrumah — Leyton Orient
Out
Marc Bola — Samsunspor
Grant Hall — Rotherham
Jack Robinson — Carlisle
Luke Daniels — Forest Green
Joe Lumley — Southampton
Sol Brynn — Leyton Orient (loan)
Kamil Conteh — Grimsby (loan)
Zach Hemming — St Mirren (loan)
Liam Roberts — Barnsley (loan)
Matthew Hoppe — San Jose Earthquakes (loan)
Millwall
In
Casper de Norre — OH Leuven
Kevin Nisbet — Hibernian
Joe Bryan — Fulham
Wes Harding — Rotherham
Matija Sarkic — Millwall
Out
Mason Bennett — Burton
Scott Malone — Gillingham
Nana Boateng — Woking (loan)
Chinwike Okoli — Bromley (loan)
Joe Wright — Salford (loan)
Norwich City
In
Christian Fassnacht — Young Boys
Borja Sainz — Giresunspor
Vicente Reyes — Atlanta United
Ashley Barnes — Burnley
Shane Duffy — Fulham
Jack Stacey — Bournemouth
Out
Alex Matos — Chelsea
Bali Mumba — Plymouth
Kieran Dowell — Rangers
Teemu Pukki — Minnesota United
Daniel Sinani — FC St. Pauli
Sam Byram — Leeds
Michael McGovern — Hearts
Brad Hills — Accrington (loan)
Abu Kamara — Portsmouth (loan)
Archie Mair — Gateshead (loan)
John McCracken — Dundee (loan)
Lewis Shipley — Accrington (loan)
Preston North End
In
Mads Frokjaer-Jensen — Odense
Duane Holmes — Huddersfield
Will Keane — Wigan
Layton Stewart — Liverpool
Calvin Ramsay — Liverpool (loan)
Jack Whatmough — Wigan
Out
Jacob Slater — Brighton
James Pradic — Bamber Bridge (loan)
Bambo Diaby — Sheffield Wednesday
QPR
In
Taylor Richards — Brighton
Asmir Begovic — Everton
Jack Colback — Nottingham Forest
Morgan Fox — Stoke
Paul Smyth — Leyton Orient
Ziyad Larkeche — Fulham
Out
Rob Dickie — Bristol City
Seny Dieng — Middlesbrough
Conor Masterson — Gillingham
Leon Balogun — Rangers
Murphy Mahoney — Swindon (loan)
Rotherham United
In
Cafu — Nottingham Forest
Grant Hall — Middlesbrough
Dillon Phillips — Cardiff
Dexter Lembikisa — Wolves (loan)
Fred Onyedinma — Luton (loan)
Andre Green — Slovan Bratislava
Out
Conor Washington — Derby
Chiedozie Ogbene — Luton
Richard Wood — Doncaster
Josh Vickers — Derby
Wes Harding — Millwall
Peter Kioso — Peterborough (loan)
Stoke
In
Ben Pearson — Bournemouth
Andre Vidigal — Maritimo
Daniel Johnson — Preston
Ryan Mmaee — Ferencvaros
Wesley Moraes — Aston Villa
Michael Rose — Coventry
Enda Stevens — Sheffield United
Chiquinho — Wolves (loan)
Ki-Jana Hoever — Wolves (loan)
Mark Travers — Bournemouth (loan)
Luke McNally — Burnley (loan)
Out
Morgan Fox — QPR
Douglas James-Taylor — Walsall
Nick Powell — Stockport
Aden Flint — Mansfield
Tom Edwards — Huddersfield (loan)
Tommy Simkin — Solihull Moors (loan)
Connor Taylor — Bristol Rovers
Sunderland
In
Jobe Bellingham — Birmingham
Eliezer Mayenda — Sochaux
Jenson Seelt — PSV
Luis Semedo — Benfica
Nectarios Triantis — Central Coast Mariners
Bradley Dack — Blackburn
Nathan Bishop — Manchester United
Out
Leon Dajaku — Hadjuk Split
Owen Robinson — Marine AFC
Carl Winchester — Shrewsbury
Joe Anderson — Shrewsbury (loan)
Alex Bass — AFC Wimbledon (loan)
Isaac Lihadji — Al-Duhail SC
Swansea City
In
Josh Key — Exeter
Glory Nzingo — Reims
Jerry Yates — Blackpool
Josh Ginnelly - Hearts
Carl Rushworth — Brighton (loan)
Harrison Ashby — Newcastle (loan)
Out
Kyle Joseph — Blackpool
Michael Obafemi — Burnley
Morgan Whittaker — Plymouth
Ryan Manning — Southampton
Tivonge Rushesha — Reading
Joel Latibeaudiere — Coventry
Josh Thomas — Port Vale (loan)
Watford
In
Tom Ince — Reading
Rhys Healey — Toulouse
Jake Livermore — West Brom
Jamal Lewis — Newcastle (loan)
Matheus Martins — Udinese (loan)
Giorgi Chakvetadze — Gent (loan)
Out
Ismaila Sarr — Marseille
Juergen Elitim — Legia Warsaw
Joseph Hungbo — FC Nurnber
Christian Kabasele — Udinese
Domingos Quina — Udinese
William Troost-Ekong — PAOK
Ober Almanza — Orsomarso
Adrian Blake — Utrecht
JJ McKiernan — Morecambe
Ashley Fletcher — Sheffield Wednesday (loan)
Jorge Cabezas — New York Red Bulls (loan)
Joao Ferreira — Udinese (loan)
West Brom
In
Jeremy Sarmiento — Brighton (loan)
Out
Dara O’Shea — Burnley
Zac Ashworth — Bolton (loan)
Karlan Grant — Cardiff (loan)
David Button — Reading
Sheffield Wednesday
In
Juan Delgado — Pacos de Ferreira
Reece James — Blackpool
Pol Valentin — Sporting Gijon
Di’Shon Bernard — Manchester United
Ashley Fletcher — Watford (loan)
Anthony Musaba — Sheffield Wednesday
Bambo Diaby — Preston
Davis Vasquez — AC Milan (loan)
Out
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru — Hatayspor
Jaden Brown — Lincoln
David Stockdale — York City
Plymouth Argyle
In
Conor Hazard — Celtic
Bali Mumba — Norwich
Morgan Whittaker — Swansea
Lewis Gibson — Everton
Julio Pleguezuelo — FC Twente
Kaine Kesler-Hayden - Aston Villa (loan)
Lewis Warrington — Everton (loan)
Finn Azaz — Aston Villa (loan)
Luke Cundle — Wolves (loan)
Out
Niall Ennis — Blackburn
Conor Grant — Port Vale
Danny Mayor — Fleetwood
James Wilson — Bristol Rovers
James Bolton — St Mirren
Oscar Halls — Plymouth Parkway (loan)
Will Jenkins-Davies — Torquay (loan)
Ipswich Town
In
Cieran Slicker — Manchester City
Jack Taylor — Peterborough
Henry Gray — Waterside Karori
George Hirst — Leicester
Omari Hutchinson — Chelsea (loan)
Out
Joel Coleman — Bolton
Rekeem Harper — Burton
Richard Keogh — Wycombe
Joe Pigott — Leyton Orient
Gassan Ahadme — Cambridge (loan)
Panutche Camara — Charlton (loan)
Idris El Mizouni — Leyton Orient (loan)
Corrie Ndaba — Kilmarnock (loan)
Cameron Stewart — Cove Rangers (loan)