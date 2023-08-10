After being relegated from the Premier Legaue last season, Leeds United have let go of eight players either on loan or on a permanent basis. They’ve also made three new signings as they look to challenge for promotion from the Championship.

So far in England’s second tier, there have been a whopping 314 deals agreed for either loan or permanent incomings and outgoings. Here’s a look at every club and the business they’ve done so far, not including any players who were released by their respective teams.