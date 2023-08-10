Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 314 Championship transfer deals so far for Leeds United, Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday & others

Every in and out announcement in the Championship so far this summer.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST

After being relegated from the Premier Legaue last season, Leeds United have let go of eight players either on loan or on a permanent basis. They’ve also made three new signings as they look to challenge for promotion from the Championship.

So far in England’s second tier, there have been a whopping 314 deals agreed for either loan or permanent incomings and outgoings. Here’s a look at every club and the business they’ve done so far, not including any players who were released by their respective teams.

Leeds United

In

Ethan Ampadu — Chelsea

Karl Darlow — Newcastle

Sam Byram — Norwich

Out

Tyler Roberts — Birmingham

Rodrigo — Al Rayyan

Ben Andreucci — Bolton

Owen Bray — Barrow

Alfie McCalmont — Carlisle

Brenden Aaronson — Union Berlin (loan)

Robin Koch — Frankfurt (loan)

Rasmus Kristensen — Roma (loan)

Diego Llorente — Roma (loan)

Marc Roca — Real Betis (loan)

Max Wober — Borussia Monchengladbach (loan)

Leicester City

In

Mads Hermansen — Brondby

Stephy Mavididi — Montpellier

Callum Doyle — Manchester City (loan)

Out

George Hirst — Ipswich

Ayoze Perez — Real Betis

Caglar Soyuncu — Atletico Madrid

Youri Tielemans — Aston Villa

Nathan Opoku — Leuven (loan)

Jonny Evans — Manchester United

Chituru Odunze — Crown Legacy FC

Southampton

In

Josh McNamara — Manchester City

Derrick Abu — Chelsea

Ryan Manning — Swansea,

Zach Awe — Arsenal

Joe Lumley — Middlesbrough

Out

Kegs Chauke — Burton

Ibrahima Diallo — Al-Duhail

Dan Nlundulu — Bolton

Mislav Orsic — Trabzonspor

Mohamed Elyounoussi — Copenhagen

Nico Lawrence — Colchester (loan)

Mateusz Lis — Goztepe (loan)

Duje Caleta-Car — Lyon (loan)

Mohammed Salisu — Monaco

Birmingham City

In

Krystian Bielik — Derby

Lee Buchanan — Werder Bremen

Siriki Dembele — Bournemouth

Ethan Laird — Manchester United

Tyler Roberts — Leeds

Dion Sanderson — Wolves

Keshi Anderson — Blackpool

Koji Myoshi — Royal Antwerp

Out

Tahith Chong — Luton

Jobe Bellingham — Sunderland

George Friend — Bristol Rovers

Ryan Stirk — Walsall

Harlee Dean — Reading

Jordan Graham — Leyton Orient

Josh Andrews — Accrington (loan)

Tate Campbell — Bromley (loan)

Nico Gordon — Solihull Moors (loan)

Blackburn Rovers

In

Niall Ennis — Plymouth

Sondre Tronstad — Vitesse Arnhem

Arnor Sigurdsson — CSKA Moscow (loan)

Tom Bloxham — Tottenham

Leopold Wahlstedt — Odd

Out

Tayo Edun — Charlton

Ben Brereton Diaz — Villarreal

James Brown — Ross County

Bradley Dack — Sunderland

Thomas Kaminski — Luton

Bristol City

In

Rob Dickie — QPR

Jason Knight — Derby

Ross McCrorie — Aberdeen

Haydon Roberts — Brighton

Out

Joe Low — Wycombe

Kane Wilson — Derby

Jay Dasilva — Coventry

Josh Owers — Yeovil

Zac Bell — Yeovil (loan)

Seb Palmer-Houlden — Newport (loan)

Olly Thomas — Yeovil (loan)

Cardiff City

In

Dimitrios Goutas — Sivasspor

Yakou Meite — Reading

Aaron Ramsey — Nice

Karlan Grant — West Brom (loan)

Ike Ugbo — Troyes (loan)

Finlay Johnson — Stevenage

Out

Max Watters — Barnsley

Mark Harris — Oxford United

Tom Sang — Port Vale

Dillon Phillips — Rotherham

Gavin Whyte — Portsmouth

Ollie Denham — Dundee United (loan)

Eli King — Morecambe (loan)

Isaak Davies — KV Kortrijk (loan)

Coventry City

In

Brad Collins — Barnsley

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto — KV Oostende

Ellis Simms — Everton

Bobby Thomas — Burnley

Milan van Ewijk — Heerenveen

Joel Latibeaudiere — Swansea

Jay Dasilva — Bristol City

Luis Binks — Bologna (loan)

Haji Wright — Antalyaspor

Out

Viktor Gyokeres — Sporting CP

Josh Reid — Ross County

Michael Rose — Stoke

Huddersfield Town

In

Chris Maxwell — Blackpool

Tom Edwards — Stoke (loan)

Out

Nicholas Bilokapic — Peterborough

Will Boyle — Wrexham

Duane Holmes — Preston

Etienne Camara — Udinese

Romoney Crichlow-Noble — Peterborough

Matty Daly — Harrogate

Ryan Schofield — Portsmouth

Tyreece Simpson — Northampton (loan)

Hull City

In

Owen Foster — Scunthorpe

Jason Lokilo — Sparta Rotterdam

Xavier Simons — Chelsea

Liam Delap — Manchester City (loan)

Ruben Vinagre — Sporting (loan)

Out

Tobias Figueiredo — Fortaleza

Billy Chadwick — Stockport

Callum Elder — Derby

Tyler Smith — Bradford

Harvey Cartwright — Grimsby (loan)

Will Jarvis — Shelbourne (loan)

Callum Jones — Forest Green (loan)

Jake Leake — Tranmere (loan)

Tom Nixon — Doncaster (loan)

Harry Wood — Shelbourne (loan)

Middlesbrough

In

Seny Dieng — QPR

Morgan Rogers — Manchester City

Sam Silvera — Central Coast Mariners

Rav van den Berg — PEC Zwolle

Terrell Agyemang — Manchester City

Alex Gilbert — Brentford

Tom Glover — Melbourne City

Jamie Jones — Wigan

Daniel Nkrumah — Leyton Orient

Out

Marc Bola — Samsunspor

Grant Hall — Rotherham

Jack Robinson — Carlisle

Luke Daniels — Forest Green

Joe Lumley — Southampton

Sol Brynn — Leyton Orient (loan)

Kamil Conteh — Grimsby (loan)

Zach Hemming — St Mirren (loan)

Liam Roberts — Barnsley (loan)

Matthew Hoppe — San Jose Earthquakes (loan)

Millwall

In

Casper de Norre — OH Leuven

Kevin Nisbet — Hibernian

Joe Bryan — Fulham

Wes Harding — Rotherham

Matija Sarkic — Millwall

Out

Mason Bennett — Burton

Scott Malone — Gillingham

Nana Boateng — Woking (loan)

Chinwike Okoli — Bromley (loan)

Joe Wright — Salford (loan)

Norwich City

In

Christian Fassnacht — Young Boys

Borja Sainz — Giresunspor

Vicente Reyes — Atlanta United

Ashley Barnes — Burnley

Shane Duffy — Fulham

Jack Stacey — Bournemouth

Out

Alex Matos — Chelsea

Bali Mumba — Plymouth

Kieran Dowell — Rangers

Teemu Pukki — Minnesota United

Daniel Sinani — FC St. Pauli

Sam Byram — Leeds

Michael McGovern — Hearts

Brad Hills — Accrington (loan)

Abu Kamara — Portsmouth (loan)

Archie Mair — Gateshead (loan)

John McCracken — Dundee (loan)

Lewis Shipley — Accrington (loan)

Preston North End

In

Mads Frokjaer-Jensen — Odense

Duane Holmes — Huddersfield

Will Keane — Wigan

Layton Stewart — Liverpool

Calvin Ramsay — Liverpool (loan)

Jack Whatmough — Wigan

Out

Jacob Slater — Brighton

James Pradic — Bamber Bridge (loan)

Bambo Diaby — Sheffield Wednesday

QPR

In

Taylor Richards — Brighton

Asmir Begovic — Everton

Jack Colback — Nottingham Forest

Morgan Fox — Stoke

Paul Smyth — Leyton Orient

Ziyad Larkeche — Fulham

Out

Rob Dickie — Bristol City

Seny Dieng — Middlesbrough

Conor Masterson — Gillingham

Leon Balogun — Rangers

Murphy Mahoney — Swindon (loan)

Rotherham United

In

Cafu — Nottingham Forest

Grant Hall — Middlesbrough

Dillon Phillips — Cardiff

Dexter Lembikisa — Wolves (loan)

Fred Onyedinma — Luton (loan)

Andre Green — Slovan Bratislava

Out

Conor Washington — Derby

Chiedozie Ogbene — Luton

Richard Wood — Doncaster

Josh Vickers — Derby

Wes Harding — Millwall

Peter Kioso — Peterborough (loan)

Stoke

In

Ben Pearson — Bournemouth

Andre Vidigal — Maritimo

Daniel Johnson — Preston

Ryan Mmaee — Ferencvaros

Wesley Moraes — Aston Villa

Michael Rose — Coventry

Enda Stevens — Sheffield United

Chiquinho — Wolves (loan)

Ki-Jana Hoever — Wolves (loan)

Mark Travers — Bournemouth (loan)

Luke McNally — Burnley (loan)

Out

Morgan Fox — QPR

Douglas James-Taylor — Walsall

Nick Powell — Stockport

Aden Flint — Mansfield

Tom Edwards — Huddersfield (loan)

Tommy Simkin — Solihull Moors (loan)

Connor Taylor — Bristol Rovers

Sunderland

In

Jobe Bellingham — Birmingham

Eliezer Mayenda — Sochaux

Jenson Seelt — PSV

Luis Semedo — Benfica

Nectarios Triantis — Central Coast Mariners

Bradley Dack — Blackburn

Nathan Bishop — Manchester United

Out

Leon Dajaku — Hadjuk Split

Owen Robinson — Marine AFC

Carl Winchester — Shrewsbury

Joe Anderson — Shrewsbury (loan)

Alex Bass — AFC Wimbledon (loan)

Isaac Lihadji — Al-Duhail SC

Swansea City

In

Josh Key — Exeter

Glory Nzingo — Reims

Jerry Yates — Blackpool

Josh Ginnelly - Hearts

Carl Rushworth — Brighton (loan)

Harrison Ashby — Newcastle (loan)

Out

Kyle Joseph — Blackpool

Michael Obafemi — Burnley

Morgan Whittaker — Plymouth

Ryan Manning — Southampton

Tivonge Rushesha — Reading

Joel Latibeaudiere — Coventry

Josh Thomas — Port Vale (loan)

Watford

In

Tom Ince — Reading

Rhys Healey — Toulouse

Jake Livermore — West Brom

Jamal Lewis — Newcastle (loan)

Matheus Martins — Udinese (loan)

Giorgi Chakvetadze — Gent (loan)

Out

Ismaila Sarr — Marseille

Juergen Elitim — Legia Warsaw

Joseph Hungbo — FC Nurnber

Christian Kabasele — Udinese

Domingos Quina — Udinese

William Troost-Ekong — PAOK

Ober Almanza — Orsomarso

Adrian Blake — Utrecht

JJ McKiernan — Morecambe

Ashley Fletcher — Sheffield Wednesday (loan)

Jorge Cabezas — New York Red Bulls (loan)

Joao Ferreira — Udinese (loan)

West Brom

In

Jeremy Sarmiento — Brighton (loan)

Out

Dara O’Shea — Burnley

Zac Ashworth — Bolton (loan)

Karlan Grant — Cardiff (loan)

David Button — Reading

Sheffield Wednesday

In

Juan Delgado — Pacos de Ferreira

Reece James — Blackpool

Pol Valentin — Sporting Gijon

Di’Shon Bernard — Manchester United

Ashley Fletcher — Watford (loan)

Anthony Musaba — Sheffield Wednesday

Bambo Diaby — Preston

Davis Vasquez — AC Milan (loan)

Out

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru — Hatayspor

Jaden Brown — Lincoln

David Stockdale — York City

Plymouth Argyle

In

Conor Hazard — Celtic

Bali Mumba — Norwich

Morgan Whittaker — Swansea

Lewis Gibson — Everton

Julio Pleguezuelo — FC Twente

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - Aston Villa (loan)

Lewis Warrington — Everton (loan)

Finn Azaz — Aston Villa (loan)

Luke Cundle — Wolves (loan)

Out

Niall Ennis — Blackburn

Conor Grant — Port Vale

Danny Mayor — Fleetwood

James Wilson — Bristol Rovers

James Bolton — St Mirren

Oscar Halls — Plymouth Parkway (loan)

Will Jenkins-Davies — Torquay (loan)

Ipswich Town

In

Cieran Slicker — Manchester City

Jack Taylor — Peterborough

Henry Gray — Waterside Karori

George Hirst — Leicester

Omari Hutchinson — Chelsea (loan)

Out

Joel Coleman — Bolton

Rekeem Harper — Burton

Richard Keogh — Wycombe

Joe Pigott — Leyton Orient

Gassan Ahadme — Cambridge (loan)

Panutche Camara — Charlton (loan)

Idris El Mizouni — Leyton Orient (loan)

Corrie Ndaba — Kilmarnock (loan)

Cameron Stewart — Cove Rangers (loan)

