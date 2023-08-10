Leeds news you can trust since 1890
42 Championship free agents still looking for clubs this summer, including former Leeds United star

Every player in need of a new club who last featured for a Championship side.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 10th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

There is plenty of time left on the transfer window for more twists and turns to unfold and there are also plenty of players looking for new clubs. The Championship saw a hefty amount of players released at the end of last season and as it stands, there are still 42 without a club.

We’ve rounded up the full list of free agents who last played for a Championship club, according to Transfermarkt data. The list includes a former Leeds United star, as well as several from the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Huddersfield Town, and Sheffield Wednesday among others.

Goalkeepers

Tomas Vaclik — Huddersfield Town

Andreas Söndergaard — Swansea City

Robbie Hemfrey — Rotherham United

Ryan Sandford — Millwall

Adam Parkes — Plymouth Argyle

Defenders

Fankaty Dabo — Coventry City

Ryan Bertrand — Leicester City

Daniel Ayala — Blackburn Rovers

Craig Cathcart — Watford

Kean Bryan — West Brom

Darnell Fisher — Middlesbrough

Julien Da Costa — Coventry City

Matthew Olosunde — Preston North End

Ben Heneghan — Sheffield Wednesday

Matt Penney — Ipswich Town

Todd Kane — Coventry City

Phil Jagielka — Stoke City

Jack Hunt — Sheffield Wednesday

Brandon Pursall — Plymouth Argyle

Midfielders

Han-Noah Massengo — Bristol City

Nampalys Mendy — Leicester City

Josh Onomah — Preston North End

Adam Forshaw — Leeds United

Stefan Johansen — QPR

Tom Rogic — West Brom

Luke Amos — QPR

Sam Clucas — Stoke City

Dan Gosling — Watford

Dennis Adeniran — Sheffield Wednesday

Tashan Oakley-Boothe — Stoke City

Mackenzie Warne — Rotherham United

Forwards

Rey Manaj — Watford

Theo Walcott — Southampton

Josh Martin — Norwich City

Connor Wickham — Cardiff City

Florian Kamberi — Huddersfield Town

Troy Deeney — Birmingham City

Olamide Shodipo — QPR

Chris Martin — QPR

Rolando Aarons — Huddersfield Town

Stephen Walker — Middlesbrough

Ody Alfa — QPR

