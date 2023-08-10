There is plenty of time left on the transfer window for more twists and turns to unfold and there are also plenty of players looking for new clubs. The Championship saw a hefty amount of players released at the end of last season and as it stands, there are still 42 without a club.
We’ve rounded up the full list of free agents who last played for a Championship club, according to Transfermarkt data. The list includes a former Leeds United star, as well as several from the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Huddersfield Town, and Sheffield Wednesday among others.
Goalkeepers
Tomas Vaclik — Huddersfield Town
Andreas Söndergaard — Swansea City
Robbie Hemfrey — Rotherham United
Ryan Sandford — Millwall
Adam Parkes — Plymouth Argyle
Defenders
Fankaty Dabo — Coventry City
Ryan Bertrand — Leicester City
Daniel Ayala — Blackburn Rovers
Craig Cathcart — Watford
Kean Bryan — West Brom
Darnell Fisher — Middlesbrough
Julien Da Costa — Coventry City
Matthew Olosunde — Preston North End
Ben Heneghan — Sheffield Wednesday
Matt Penney — Ipswich Town
Todd Kane — Coventry City
Phil Jagielka — Stoke City
Jack Hunt — Sheffield Wednesday
Brandon Pursall — Plymouth Argyle
Midfielders
Han-Noah Massengo — Bristol City
Nampalys Mendy — Leicester City
Josh Onomah — Preston North End
Adam Forshaw — Leeds United
Stefan Johansen — QPR
Tom Rogic — West Brom
Luke Amos — QPR
Sam Clucas — Stoke City
Dan Gosling — Watford
Dennis Adeniran — Sheffield Wednesday
Tashan Oakley-Boothe — Stoke City
Mackenzie Warne — Rotherham United
Forwards
Rey Manaj — Watford
Theo Walcott — Southampton
Josh Martin — Norwich City
Connor Wickham — Cardiff City
Florian Kamberi — Huddersfield Town
Troy Deeney — Birmingham City
Olamide Shodipo — QPR
Chris Martin — QPR
Rolando Aarons — Huddersfield Town
Stephen Walker — Middlesbrough
Ody Alfa — QPR