Leeds United and Celtic have been linked with a Premier League striker as one current Whites star is blasted by a former Elland Road favourite.

Michail Antonio has hinted he could leave West Ham United amid reported interest from Leeds United and Celtic.

Football Insider have already claimed the 12-times capped Jamaica international is ‘keen to leave’ the London Stadium this summer as he heads into the final 12 months of his current contract. Leeds are just one of a number of clubs to be linked with Antonio but Celtic and Saudi Pro-League club Al-Ettifaq have also been mentioned as possible suitors.

Little has been known about Antonio’s future but the former Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday star gave some insight into how he views what could lie ahead as he spoke on the Footballers Football Podcast.

He said: “Obviously I’m being linked and there are talks of me leaving but there’s nothing solid, there’s nothing concrete, so all I can do is keep working hard, keep playing for the team I’m currently employed by and whatever happens, happens.”

Antonio is set to command ‘a small fee’ should he be allowed to leave West Ham this summer and could provide Leeds with an experienced option in forward areas.

Former Whites star blasts ‘disruptive’ striker

Carlton Palmer has blasted Leeds United striker Wilfried Gnonto - but believes ‘player power’ could see the Italy international force a move away from Elland Road.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away from Leeds all summer after the Whites were relegated from the Premier League and the likes of Everton and Fulham are both said to be keen to hand Gnonto an immediate return to the top tier. There were strong suggestions the talented forward made himself unavailable for the midweek Carabao Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town - although Whites boss Daniel Farke gave little away about the situation in his post-match press conference.

However, with speculation over Gnonto’s conduct ongoing, former Whites midfielder Palmer has described the forward as ‘disruptive’ and stressed his old club should not allow him to leave on the cheap.

He told Football League World: “Willy Gnonto, Leeds’ talented young wide player has asked to be left out of the squad to face Shrewsbury Town midweek in the Carabao Cup. This is plain and simply wrong. I can understand the young man wanting to play at the highest level, but there is a correct way to conduct yourself.

“You signed your contract and you were happy to do so at the time, you have four years to run and you are earning good money, you can of course express your wishes to the manager and the board, but the club does not have to sell you.