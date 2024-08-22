Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Manor Solomon is on Leeds United's long list as they plot for further additions to Daniel Farke's squad.

The Whites are closing in on the £10m capture of winger Largie Ramazani from Almería following the Spanish side's relegation from La Liga last season. A medical was booked for this morning and a hastily-deleted social media image on the account of Ramazani's brother Diamant showed the Belgian attacker in club training gear at Thorp Arch. Ramazani is seen as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who was bought by West Ham United for a fee in excess of £25m.

But Farke has made it clear he needs more than one attacker to complete his squad, with the £40m sale of Georginio Rutter leaving the manager with a particularly difficult void to fill in the starting line-up. The YEP understands Israeli international forward Solomon is among those Leeds like. Most of his football has been played on the flanks in a career that has taken him from Maccabi Petah Tikva to Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine and then to Spurs, after a loan spell with Fulham. But Solomon has also featured in a central attacking role on 20 occasions. The 25-year-old has 37 caps and seven goals for his country and after a knee-injury-hit 2023/24 campaign he has been made available by Spurs. Reports suggest the attacker's preference is to stay in England and with a contract at Tottenham that runs to 2028, a loan would feel most likely.

Another of the players Leeds have been monitoring is Hungary's EURO 24 participant Roland Sallai. The Freiburg man's availability has changed in recent weeks, though he is expected to have offers that would at least rival any proposition Leeds could make.

At present Farke has some versatility to play with when it comes to his forward line and Ramazani's arrival might allow the German to move Willy Gnonto or Brenden Aaronson into a central role, but Rutter's emergence as the squad's most natural number 10 option last season showed how important the position is to Leeds' system. Rutter's problem solving, ability to find space and split defences and his exceptional ball-carrying skills often took the Whites into opposition territory from deep-lying positions and turned safe-looking possession into attacking threat.

Gnonto has shown a tendency to cause problems when he roams around the front line and pulls centrally, while Aaronson is more likely to be found inside than hugging the touchline. Farke has used Joel Piroe at 10 and preferred the Dutchman to Rutter in the role for the first part of last season until the latter's ability to look after the ball improved. But Piroe is yet to make the position his own and has not been able to look at home or excel in the same way that Rutter did before his £40m move to Brighton.

Leeds are also in the market for a full-back and central midfielder, with Austrian international Dejan Ljubicic still a possibility. The 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract with Bundesliga side FC Koln but the situation is made more complicated by a transfer embargo hindering their ability to replace Ljubicic should he be allowed to depart. Leeds' initial bid earlier this summer was knocked back but he is said to be pushing for an exit.