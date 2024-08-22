'I am sure' - Ex-Man Utd coach's glowing Largie Ramazani verdict as £10m Leeds United transfer closes in
Largie Ramazani looks set to become Leeds United’s latest signing and the winger arrives in West Yorkshire with the strong backing of a current Premier League manager.
Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday evening that Leeds agreed a £10million fee with Almeria for Ramazani, who flew into the UK overnight ahead of Thursday morning medical tests. All being well, the 23-year-old will join up with Daniel Farke’s squad this weekend - albeit likely not in time to face Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.
Ramazani is seen by Elland Road recruitment chiefs as the direct replacement for the recently-crowned PFA Championship Player of the Year, Crysencio Summerville, and so expectation is clearly high. But the Belgian youth international enjoyed an excellent individual campaign with eventually relegated La Liga outfit Almeria last season and is expected to continue his upward trajectory at Leeds.
And the diminutive winger has experience in England, initially working through Charlton Athletic’s youth set up before joining Manchester United’s famed academy in 2017. In charge of promising young talent there at the time was current Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, who was ‘sure’ of the youngsters potential at that early stage.
“Largie is a tricky wide player who was with Charlton and likes to play on either side,” McKenna told Osun Defender back in 2017. “He is very two-footed and likes to score goals. He has a bubbly personality and usually has a smile on his face around the place. He is one of the younger ones but I am sure he can do very well.”
Ramazani went on to impress at Under-18 level for Manchester United and was fast-tracked through the older age groups, eventually making his one and only senior appearance off the bench in a 2-1 Europa League loss against FC Astana. At 19, he was offered a new contract with the Red Devils after registering nine goals in 13 Premier League 2 appearances, but with no clear path to first-team action he rejected it and joined Almeria.
That first-team action certainly came in Spain, with Ramazani now arriving in Leeds with more than 130 senior appearances to his name across all competitions. And the 23-year-old has started to fulfil the potential predicted by McKenna, catching the eye of Leeds and working his way up Belgium’s age groups.
Leeds can boast a recent track record of allowing young talent to flourish, with his predecessor Summerville a perfect example. His outstanding 2023/24 campaign was a first with regular senior football, having mostly come off the bench in the Premier League, and produced a spell strong enough to attract the interest of several top-flight clubs including eventual buyers West Ham United.
Similarly, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray entered into their first full campaigns of English football with potential that became fulfilled under Farke, the pair joining Summerville in moving up to the top-flight. Leeds will hope Ramazani can enjoy Premier League football inside Elland Road after helping them secure promotion.