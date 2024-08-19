Clinton Morrison (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Sky Sports) | Getty Images for Sky Sports

Leeds United are interested in bringing the attacker back to Elland Road

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison believes a move to Leeds United would make ‘sense’ for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke this summer. The Whites are understood to be keen on a move to re-sign the attacker in this window as they look for more signings before the deadline later this month.

Daniel Farke’s side have been patient on the recruitment front over recent times and are waiting for the right players to become available. They have started the new 2024/25 season with two draws in a row against Portsmouth at home and West Brom away as they prepare for their upcoming trip to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Leeds could see Clarke, who is 23-years-old, as someone to step into the void left by Crysencio Summerville’s exit to West Ham in the Premier League. The Yorkshire outfit could do with some more firepower in attacking areas as they look to gain promotion to the top flight after losing in the play-off final in the last campaign at Wembley to Southampton.

Speaking to BetWay, former Football League player Morrison has said the player would be ideal for the Whites: “Why not? Leeds United are a huge football club. In saying that, Jack Clarke is already at a huge club in Sunderland, so he’ll have to weigh it up if he thinks he can get promoted with Sunderland because you never know.

“I think Leeds are one of the favourites to go up, so it would make sense for him to want that move. What Clarke has done for Sunderland since arriving has been amazing, the way he slows people down and goes past them makes him a very good winger.”

Clarke was born in York and rose up through the academy ranks at Thorp Arch. He was a regular for Leeds at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team as a teenager back in 2018 under former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

He went on to make 25 appearances in all competitions and scored two goals before Tottenham Hotspur lured him down to London in 2019. However, his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium didn’t go to plan in the end and he struggled for game time.

Leeds brought him back on loan for a brief spell before he had stints at Stoke City and QPR in the second tier to get some experience. Spurs then cut ties with him permanently in 2022 and he has since made Sunderland his home.

Clarke has scored 27 goals in 94 games for the Black Cats altogether to date and has found the net on 27 occasions, 15 of which came last term. He remains under contract at the Stadium of Light until June 2027 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet and can wait for the right offer to come in for his signature.

Sunderland have started the new campaign well with two wins on the spin. They beat Cardiff City 2-0 away on the opening day before battering Leeds’ next opponents Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 last time out.