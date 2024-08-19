Departing Leeds United pair disappointment as calls are made on sold Whites men

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First calls have been made on recently sold ex-Leeds United men amid disappointment for a departing Whites pair.

Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara and Charlie Cresswell are amongst the players to have been sold by Leeds this summer and all three were handed their new club competitive debuts this weekend.

Summerville, sold for £25m to West Ham United, was named on the Irons bench for Saturday’s Premier League opener at home to Aston Villa. Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui then made the call to bring on Summerville in the 73rd minute of a contest which ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Irons.

Fellow departing Whites pair Glen Kamara and Charlie Cresswell also made their new club debuts in France this weekend as both were handed starts.

Kamara played the full match for Rennes who started their league campaign with a 3-0 victory at home to Lyon.

Cresswell was also handed a start for new club Toulouse who played out a goalless draw against visiting Nantes.

Marc Roca also made his first start as a permanent Real Betis player following his summer switch, starting and playing 77 minutes of a 1-1 draw at home to Girona.

Archie Gray, meanwhile, a £40m summer sale to Tottenham, could be handed his new club debut in tonight’s Premier League clash at Leicester City.

On the loanees front, recently departed Leeds men Sam Greenwood, Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins all had to settle for minutes from the bench in the EFL as Jack Harrison was the only loaned out Whites man to get a start.

Harrison lined up for Everton in Saturday’s Premier League opener at home to Brighton in which the Toffees fell to a 3-0 defeat.

Of the three Whites men loaned out to EFL sides, Greenwood and Gyabi bagged the most minutes this weekend as the pair both came off the bench for Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle respectively.

Both were brought on in the 64th minute of their contests, Greenwood brought on with Preston 2-0 down at Swansea City in a game that ended in a disappointing 3-0 defeat. Gyabi was introduced one minute after Hull City had equalised in their clash at Plymouth which ended in a 1-1 draw.

There was also disappointment for Perkins, on loan at League Two side Leyton Orient, who was brought on with 20 minutes left of Saturday’s League Two clash at Charlton Athletic who sealed a 1-0 win via a late Luke Berry winner.

Perkins had played the full 90 minutes of the midweek 4-1 Carabao Cup victory at home to Newport County in which he bagged an assist.

Loaned out Whites defender Rasmus Kristensen’s new club Eintracht Frankfurt begin their new Bundesliga season next Saturday with a trip to Borussia Dortmund although the team first visit Braunschweig this evening in the German Cup.