Leeds United are in the market for attacking reinforcements following some big-money departures

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has made it clear that he needs two more attacking players before the transfer window closes next week. Clubs in the EFL have until 11pm on Friday, August 30 to complete their transfer business before the window shuts when it will not reopen until January 1.

The Whites have sold Crysencio Summerville to Premier League outfit West Ham United this summer while another attacking star in Georginio Rutter is also bound for the top flight after Brighton and Hove Albion triggered his £40m release clause last week. That deal is expected to confirmed imminently after the Seagulls kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking about transfer targets, Farke said last week: "We need cover at full-back, a midfielder, a winger or offensive player and after Georgi [Rutter] a second offensive player. They need the full package in all areas. You are not a top player unless you deliver goals and assists. They have to fit personality and mentality and be affordable. It's not easy to attract this quality.”

One player who has been linked with Leeds in recent days has been Hammarby forward Jusef Erabi. However, the YEP understands the 21-year-old Swedish youth international is not being pursued at this time. Hammarby are currently second in the Swedish Allsvenskan, with the season in the Scandinavian country already 19 games old. Erabi came through the academy at Hammarby and has spent time out on loan. He made 23 league appearances for the club last season and has scored five times in 12 games so far this term.

Summerville scored 20 goals in the Championship for Leeds last term while Rutter netted seven times. The pair also provided a combined 26 assists, with Rutter ending the season with 16 while Summerville had 10. Only Ipswich Town’s Leif Davis had more than Rutter while only six players bettered Summerville’s tally.

The pair’s respective departures leaves Farke with a big hole to fill in his squad before the window closes and it appears the Whites are eyeing proven players at Championship level, with Sunderland’s Jack Clarke a player of interest after he scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 40 league games for the Black Cats last term. He already has one goal and one assist in two outings this campaign but is attracting serious interest from elsewhere.