Leeds United’s Championship rivals are in the hunt for a new manager

Former Leeds United player David Healy has poured cold water on speculation linking him with the vacant Preston North End job. The current Linfield boss has insisted he is happy where he is.

The Lilywhites are in the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Ryan Lowe just one game into the new 2024/25 season. They were beaten 2-0 by recently-relegated Sheffield United on the opening day at Deepdale before mutually agreeing to cut ties with the Liverpudlian. Leeds’ fellow Championship outfit are now weighing up their options, with Mike Marsh placed in interim charge before leaving that post after they were beaten 3-0 away at Swansea City over the weekend.

Linfield’s Healy has had this to say on the Preston job, as per BBC Sport: “I think the rumours were just put out there. I have a job to do at Linfield and I have been here eight and a half, coming up to nine years in October. I know the challenge that I have ahead of me and Linfield have been good to me and I think I have been good to Linfield. My job is to go home and rewatch the game tonight, watch a bit of Glenavon and be prepared as I can be for a tough game on Tuesday at Mourneview."

Healy added that he was ‘pleased with the outcome’ after Linfield made it back-to-back victories. His side beat Dungannon Swifts 3-1 at Windsor Park and he said: "I'm pleased with the outcome, I thought we were good in the first half, even though for twenty minutes it was pretty even in terms of two teams wanting to play in the correct manor. Dungannon I would describe as an awkward team to play against because they do things differently to a few other teams in the league and they cause you problems. We have had problems against them previously."

Healy played for Leeds from 2004 to 2007 and scored 31 goals in 121 games in all competitions during his time at Elland Road. The ex-striker also had spells at Manchester United, Preston, Norwich City, Fulham, Sunderland, Rangers and Bury.

He hung up his boots in 2013 and has since delved into the managerial world. The 45-year-old landed the Linfield job in 2015 and has been in charge of them ever since, winning the league title on five occasions.

His recent comments suggest he isn’t focused on the possibility of returning to Preston as their replacement for Lowe. The Lancashire Evening Post have reported they hope to have a successor in place for this weekend.

Lowe said after leaving: “I think now is the right time for the club to go in a different direction. I’ve always stressed since I walked through the door that if I can’t take the club any further, I’d leave it to someone else and that’s what I’m doing. I’m leaving the club in a good place with a fantastic squad, and I just wish the football club and everyone associated with it all the best in the future.”