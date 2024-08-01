Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United snapped up Jayden Bogle last month but their Championship promotion rivals look set to replace him soon.

Sheffield United are expected to replace Jayden Bogle this week with Ki-Jana Hoever’s season-long loan move from Wolves close to being confirmed.

Bogle made the short journey from Bramall Lane to Elland Road last month, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal at Leeds United after the agreement of a £5million deal. The right-back had entered the final 12 months of his contract in South Yorkshire and so those in charge at Elland Road sensed the opportunity to grab a bargain.

Sheffield United were left with little choice but to cash in on Bogle, with the alternative being to risk losing him for free, and Chris Wilder’s side now look set to finalise a move for his replacement. Multiple reports have linked the Blades with a move for Hoever and BBC Sport journalist Mantej Mann expects a deal to be wrapped up by the end of the week.

The 22-year-old will move to Bramall Lane on loan for the season and is expected to slot straight in as first-choice right-back, replacing the Leeds-bound Bogle. That spot was initially filled in pre-season by Jamie Shackleton, who turned down offers of a contract extension at Elland Road to join the Blades, but he suffered a knee injury recently and is set for a scan.

Hoever’s arrival at Bramall Lane represents another good piece of business from a Sheffield United side recruiting well, despite financial constraints. The club are in the midst of a prolonged and ongoing takeover bid and so there is little money to spend, with the majority of arrivals either free agents or on loan.

The Dutch youth international, who spent time in the academy at Ajax before making his professional debut at Liverpool, joined Wolves in a deal worth £13.5million in 2020 but has spent much of the past four years on loan. He proved a more than capable full-back at Championship level with Stoke City last season, registering four goals and five assists in 40 appearances.

His arrival fills another major hole in the Sheffield United squad, with the recently-relegated side looking like serious promotion contenders once again after a raft of early summer exits. Wilder’s squad was paper thin after more than a dozen first-team exits but decent arrivals have followed.

Shackleton was joined by Sam McCallum and Callum O’Hare in arriving as a free agent, with the latter thought to have been on Leeds’ radar - although there was never any urgency to get a deal done in West Yorkshire. The Blades also signed experienced striker Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth and finally confirmed the arrival of left-back Harrison Burrows in the past week.

Burrows, who won League One Player of the Year with Peterborough United last season, had been linked with a move to Bramall Lane all summer but reports last month suggested Leeds could look to hijack the deal. The YEP understands those claims were wide of the mark, however.

Leeds are already reaping the rewards of signing Bogle, who joined up with his new teammates in Germany last week and looked sharp in his first two pre-season appearances. The 23-year-old twice set up Mateo Joseph and provided constant danger down the right, with Daniel Farke making a clear move towards more attacking threat from that role, compared with the impeccable but more conservative Archie Gray.