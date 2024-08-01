Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as another major sale nears.

With August now upon us, Leeds United can finally say their 2024/25 season kicks off this month and Daniel Farke’s side look set to challenge for automatic promotion once again. The Whites came within touching distance last time and have strengthened well in the transfer window - but this summer has been far from plain sailing.

Club chiefs were open about the need for exits this summer but the £40m sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur still stung, while Crysencio Summerville’s imminent move to West Ham United weakens the squad massively. Farke has already admitted he would like two more arrivals and Summerville’s exit might well make that three, with plenty to do between now and the August 30 deadline. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories surrounding the club.

Ljubicic stance

Leeds are known to be interested in FC Koln midfielder Dejan Ljubicic and are expected to return with an improvement on their initial £3.3m bid. HITC reports that the Whites are ‘not giving up’ in their pursuit of the 26-year-old, having identified the need for midfield reinforcements following Glen Kamara’s £8m move to Stade Rennais.

Joe Rothwell was brought in on loan from Bournemouth with the remit of competing with Kamara for a central midfield spot, but the latter was subject to a bid which essentially allowed Leeds to double their money on a signing made less than 12 months ago. Farke also looks to be gearing up towards a more attacking option in the No.8 role, with the lack of midfield goals a major issue last season.

Ljubicic did not score in 26 Bundesliga appearances last season but certainly got in the kinds of positions hat would bring goals, and the Austrian was also not afraid to shoot - as shown by a tally of eight goals in his previous two campaigns. Leeds improved on a lower bid for Jayden Bogle to eventually prise him away from Sheffield United and it seems a similar approach is being taken this time round.

Summerville latest

West Ham are expected to finalise a deal for Summerville imminently with the Dutch winger undergoing medical tests today (Thursday) before full confirmation. Fabrizio Romano reports that final documents are waiting to be signed, with a five-year contract on the table and a move up to the Premier League all but sealed.

The Hammers made an improved bid for Summerville in recent days after seeing an opening offer knocked back earlier this month, having made the 22-year-old a priority target. The exact value of that improved proposal is unknown, with some reports suggesting an initial fee of £25million - although it is unclear what add-ons might be included as well.

But while the fee remains unclear, what seems certain is that Leeds will lose another of last season’s top performers with Summerville down in London this morning and an announcement not far off. “Crysencio Summerville will undergo his medical at West Ham today,” Romano wrote in the Daily Briefing column. “The deal is almost done, and we are just waiting for the signing of all documents.”