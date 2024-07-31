Leeds United have been busy this summer but things are only expected to get busier as the transfer deadline closes in. Daniel Farke has welcomed four players through the door but seen first-team options move on as well, with Archie Gray and Glen Kamara joining Tottenham Hotspur and Stade Rennais respectively.

And there is a growing expectation that Crysencio Summerville could follow them out the door, with Leeds and West Ham in talks over a potential move. There is still a long way to go but as things stand, an exit looks the most likely outcome.

Those in charge at Elland Road will hope to be well compensated for Summerville, if indeed he does leave, and with gaps to fill in other positions, more signings are expected and speculation will intensify. Below, the YEP has drawn up a dream starting-XI from those rumours, based on the scenario in which Summerville is sold. Take a look…

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Joined Pascal Struijk as vice captain last week and will almost certainly remain first-choice for the upcoming season, having been subject to some early summer speculation.Photo: Mike Egerton Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Grabbed two assists in his first two appearances out in Germany and looks excellent already. Could easily be seen as a bargain at £5m in a year's time. | Leeds United Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon The defender is a permanent Leeds man this summer thanks to a £10m deal with Spurs. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk A full pre-season will hopefully ensure the Dutchman is fit and ready, following a long spell out. Remains vice captain and will re-establish his excellent partnership with Joe Rodon.Photo: Richard Sellers Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Into the final 12 months of his contract and has attracted interest from former club Real Betis, but currently expected to stay after what was his best campaign at Leeds last season.Photo: Richard Sellers Photo Sales