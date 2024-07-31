Rak-Sakyi replaces Summerville as Sara signs - Leeds United's dream starting-XI if transfer rumours are true

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould
Published 31st Jul 2024, 19:30 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 19:33 BST

Leeds United look set for a busy final month in the transfer window as Daniel Farke plans for another Championship promotion push.

Leeds United have been busy this summer but things are only expected to get busier as the transfer deadline closes in. Daniel Farke has welcomed four players through the door but seen first-team options move on as well, with Archie Gray and Glen Kamara joining Tottenham Hotspur and Stade Rennais respectively.

And there is a growing expectation that Crysencio Summerville could follow them out the door, with Leeds and West Ham in talks over a potential move. There is still a long way to go but as things stand, an exit looks the most likely outcome.

Those in charge at Elland Road will hope to be well compensated for Summerville, if indeed he does leave, and with gaps to fill in other positions, more signings are expected and speculation will intensify. Below, the YEP has drawn up a dream starting-XI from those rumours, based on the scenario in which Summerville is sold. Take a look…

Joined Pascal Struijk as vice captain last week and will almost certainly remain first-choice for the upcoming season, having been subject to some early summer speculation.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Joined Pascal Struijk as vice captain last week and will almost certainly remain first-choice for the upcoming season, having been subject to some early summer speculation.Photo: Mike Egerton

Photo Sales
Grabbed two assists in his first two appearances out in Germany and looks excellent already. Could easily be seen as a bargain at £5m in a year's time.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Grabbed two assists in his first two appearances out in Germany and looks excellent already. Could easily be seen as a bargain at £5m in a year's time. | Leeds United

Photo Sales
The defender is a permanent Leeds man this summer thanks to a £10m deal with Spurs.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

The defender is a permanent Leeds man this summer thanks to a £10m deal with Spurs. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A full pre-season will hopefully ensure the Dutchman is fit and ready, following a long spell out. Remains vice captain and will re-establish his excellent partnership with Joe Rodon.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

A full pre-season will hopefully ensure the Dutchman is fit and ready, following a long spell out. Remains vice captain and will re-establish his excellent partnership with Joe Rodon.Photo: Richard Sellers

Photo Sales
Into the final 12 months of his contract and has attracted interest from former club Real Betis, but currently expected to stay after what was his best campaign at Leeds last season.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

Into the final 12 months of his contract and has attracted interest from former club Real Betis, but currently expected to stay after what was his best campaign at Leeds last season.Photo: Richard Sellers

Photo Sales
Leeds United's new permanent captain and expected to move back into defensive midfield, with Pascal Struijk and now Max Wober partnering Rodon.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

Leeds United's new permanent captain and expected to move back into defensive midfield, with Pascal Struijk and now Max Wober partnering Rodon. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumoursCrysencio SummervilleDaniel FarkeWest HamGlen KamaraTottenham HotspurElland Road