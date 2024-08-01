Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United face a battle keeping the Italian with Crysencio Summerville set to join West Ham United.

Sean Dyche is not expecting any more signings at Everton this summer in an admission that boosts Leeds United’s hope of keeping Wilfried Gnonto.

Everton have been regularly linked with a move for Gnonto this summer, having re-ignited interest after seeing bids rejected by Leeds a year ago. The Toffees have prioritised the signing of wide attacking reinforcements and the 20-year-old was one of several names on a shortlist of options, although how far up that list he was remains to be seen.

Finances remain tight at Goodison Park, with Everton twice charged with breaches of profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) last season, and Tuesday’s £17million signing of defender Jake O’Brien took Everton’s summer spending to around £41m. A further £19m must be set aside to potentially make Jesper Lindstrom’s loan from Napoli permanent next summer, and Dyche is expecting that to be about it in terms of incomings.

“We are doing our best with the finance available to construct what we hope is a side that can keep growing and adding some of these players shows a sign of that,” Dyche told the Liverpool Echo of his side’s transfer plan after losing 3-0 against Coventry City on Tuesday. “But it is a squad we want to keep growing and while it is stretched at the minute, as they come together, they are all going to be part of that. I don’t think [there will be more signing] with the finances that we have got, or haven’t, as the case may be. But we will have to wait and see.”

After initial speculation surrounding Everton’s interest in Gnonto, talk has gone quiet more recently with multiple reports hinting the Premier League club have cooled interest, owing to the financial terms surrounding a potential deal. They have also progressed with other wide options and alongside the arrivals of Lindstrom’s and Iliman Ndiaye, they welcomed Leeds winger Jack Harrison back for another year on loan.

Having sold Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £40m, the club are not actively looking to sell anyone and are thought to value the Italian winger at around £25-30m. The imminent sale of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham will only strengthen that financial position further, while those in charge at Elland Road will also be more reluctant to lose a fourth first-team regular, having also seen Glen Kamara join Stade Rennais in an £8m deal.

Extensive scouting of wide options was carried out earlier this summer in anticipation of interest in their own stars, but manager Daniel Farke will be desperate to keep as many as possible in order to avoid too big an overhaul. Summerville’s exit could also provide a boost for Gnonto himself, with the Italian somewhat forced out of his favoured position on the left-wing.

He initially broke into the Whites squad as a left-winger cutting inside but had to adapt last season and struggled in the early weeks upon returning to the line-up. Whether Gnonto stays on the right to compete with Dan James remains to be seen and will likely rest on who Leeds bring in to replace Summerville. The club have been linked with options on both sides in recent weeks.