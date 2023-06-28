Serie A interest in Leeds United star amid swap deal claims
There is speculation over the future of two Leeds United forwards as several players are linked with moves away from Elland Road.
Leeds United could be offered an opportunity to land a Serie A star if Fiorentina follow up their initial interest in Wilfried Gnonto.
A report from Italian outlet Calcio in Pillole have claimed the Europa Conference League finalists are showing a keen interest in the Whites star - and would be willing to offer a player in exchange to secure a deal for the forward.However, the report also doubts whether any Fiorentina players would be willing to move to Elland Road following the Whites relegation into the Championship. Everton and AC Milan are suggested as other possible destinations for Gnonto, who is said to be available for around £18m, a figure Fiorentina believe is excessive.
Gnonto is currently on international duty with Italy Under-21s and could face Whites team-mates Kris Klaesson and Leo Hjelde as the Azzurri youngsters face their Norway counterparts in their final group stage game at the Under-21s European Championships.
Gnonto is not the only Leeds forward to be linked with a move away from Elland Road in recent weeks.
Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville is reportedly attracting interest from Everton, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig after showing flashes of promise during an otherwise dismal season for the Whites.
The 21-year-old scored four goals and provided two assists in 31 appearances in all competitions last season, including a memorable late striker in a historic 2-1 at Liverpool. Answering questions on what could lie next in his career, the winger has stressed he wishes to remain focused on the Dutch Under-21s progress at the Euros, rather than his club career.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Summerville said: “I would not know yet whether I’ll play for Leeds next season. I also hear and read all kinds of things, but I do not want to be involved in that now. I have therefore asked my agent to keep all interest away from me for the time being. The first target is the Dutch U21s. I want to win. I’m hungry.”