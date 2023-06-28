Serie A interest in Leeds United star amid swap deal claims

Leeds United could be offered an opportunity to land a Serie A star if Fiorentina follow up their initial interest in Wilfried Gnonto.

A report from Italian outlet Calcio in Pillole have claimed the Europa Conference League finalists are showing a keen interest in the Whites star - and would be willing to offer a player in exchange to secure a deal for the forward.However, the report also doubts whether any Fiorentina players would be willing to move to Elland Road following the Whites relegation into the Championship. Everton and AC Milan are suggested as other possible destinations for Gnonto, who is said to be available for around £18m, a figure Fiorentina believe is excessive.

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Gnonto is currently on international duty with Italy Under-21s and could face Whites team-mates Kris Klaesson and Leo Hjelde as the Azzurri youngsters face their Norway counterparts in their final group stage game at the Under-21s European Championships.

Gnonto is not the only Leeds forward to be linked with a move away from Elland Road in recent weeks.

Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville is reportedly attracting interest from Everton, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig after showing flashes of promise during an otherwise dismal season for the Whites.

The 21-year-old scored four goals and provided two assists in 31 appearances in all competitions last season, including a memorable late striker in a historic 2-1 at Liverpool. Answering questions on what could lie next in his career, the winger has stressed he wishes to remain focused on the Dutch Under-21s progress at the Euros, rather than his club career.

