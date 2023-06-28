The Whites’ squad, at least those not involved in summer international action, are anticipated to return for pre-season testing and training on Sunday, July 2. If Leeds' takeover is ratified by the EFL during the interim period then a new head coach will be there to greet the players upon their arrival at Thorp Arch ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

If not, the annual testing programme will carry on as normal. Head of medicine and performance Rob Price, along with his medical team, sports scientists like Tom Robinson and fitness coach Ruben Crespo, oversee the benchmarking for physical output.

In terms of Leeds’ coaching representatives, former caretaker boss Michael Skubala and goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad have remained at the club following Sam Allardyce, Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane’s exit at the end of last season. They will play a role in welcoming the players upon their return. How prominent a role will be determined by happenings at boardroom level over the coming days.

Leeds await their takeover by 49ers Enterprises to be green lit as their pre-season start date approaches (Pic: Oli Scarff/PA)

While United wait patiently for their takeover to be green lit, their closest Championship rivals make headway on coaching appointments of their own, while some have already reported back for pre-season.

Southampton’s coaching infrastructure was confirmed earlier this week, following the appointment of ex-Swansea City boss Russell Martin as their new head coach. Matt Gill [assistant coach], Dean Thornton [goalkeeping coach], Rhys Owen [sport scientist] and Ben Parker [analyst] have all joined Martin at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Meanwhile, the club’s new director of football Jason Wilcox helped tie down promising young talent Dominic Ballard to a new contract on the south coast. The Saints’ squad also returned for the beginning of pre-season on Wednesday, June 28.

So far this summer, Leeds have agreed the permanent exits of Tyler Roberts and Alfie McCalmont but are yet to resolve the futures of several players whose contracts expire in the next 12 months.

Fellow relegated side Leicester City appointed Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca as their new manager this month and more recently have reportedly identified Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Zack Steffen and Joel Piroe as potential transfer targets this summer as they aim to spend just a solitary season in the second tier.

News on incoming transfers has been relatively quiet on the Leeds United front so far with few concrete links, although it is understood football advisor Nick Hammond and the existing scouting framework at Elland Road are working in the background on potential signings.

Understandably, it is difficult to definitively budget for a summer transfer window whilst the club is in the final throes of a changing hands. Nevertheless, with each passing day the takeover and managerial situation remains in limbo, United run the risk of losing out on their own targets.

It must be said, the situation Leeds find themselves in is little more than a waiting game. The club’s new board members and key decision-makers subject to the EFL’s owners and directors tests are all expected to be pass checks without issue. Likewise, there is nothing at this point to suggest the delay is anything to do with complications holding up the deal. Leeds are primed to make their head coach appointment following the takeover ratification.