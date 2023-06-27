Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Midfielder departs Leeds United in permanent move to League One side

Alfie McCalmont has ended his time at Leeds United by sealing a permanent move to a League One side.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 27th Jun 2023, 18:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 19:34 BST

The 23-year-old midfielder has left the club to join newly-promoted League One side Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee having helped the Cumbrians to promotion as play-off winners during last season’s loan spell.

The midfielder progressed through the Leeds academy and made his first team debut in August 2019 in the Carabao Cup clash against Salford City. McCalmont also featured in the following round’s game against Stoke City but those outings were to prove his only appearances for the first team, despite also making he bench on another six occassions.

Now a Northern Ireland international, McCalmont has had loan spells away from the club in the last three seasons at Oldham Athletic, Morecambe and most-recently Carlisle. A statement from Leeds United read: “Alfie departs with the club’s very best wishes, we would like to place on record our thanks for his professionalism and efforts, and wish him all the best for the future.”

PERMANENT MOVE: For Alfie McCalmont, above, from Leeds United to Carlisle United. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.PERMANENT MOVE: For Alfie McCalmont, above, from Leeds United to Carlisle United. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.
