The summer transfer window continues to see big developments happening across English football with some major deals seemingly on the brink of being completed.

Leeds United are still to appoint a new head coach but an announcement is expected soon and supporters will be hoping the club can then start making their own moves in the transfer market. Reports this morning have suggested that the Whites plan to target a £10m valued defender who is currently with Liverpool but it is likely to be up for sale.

Elsewhere, the agent of a current Leeds star has said they are planning talks with the Yorkshire club amid reported interest from Premier League sides including Everton. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Wednesday, June 28:

Leeds United ‘target’ £10m Liverpool defender

Per a report from the Daily Mail, Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips is a target for Leeds this summer as they aim to bolster their defence for the Championship. The 26-year-old is said to be valued at around £10m by the Reds and is ‘ready to depart’ due to a lack of first team opportunities at Anfield.

The report states that Leeds are expected to lose Robin Koch and that Phillips could come in as a likely replacement of the German who is wanted by Eintracht Frankfurt. Having previously been on loan at Bournemouth, Phillips managed just two first team appearances for the Merseyside club last season.

Agent plans talks with Leeds United amid Gnoto exit links

A report from Inside Futbol states that the agent of Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto has indicated that it would be a good idea for his client to stay in the Premier League and says talks will soon be held with the Whites. Several clubs from the Premier League are being credited with an interest in signing the Italian international including Everton.

