The Northern Irish international spent the second half of last season on loan at Brunton Park, where he helped the Cumbrians secure promotion from League Two, ending their eight-year stay in the fourth tier.

McCalmont’s signing is regarded as something of a coup for the newly-promoted side given his prior experience of League One whilst on loan at various clubs during his time at Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old penned a heartfelt message to Leeds supporters and those involved with the club after ending his association with the Whites, which has spanned more than a decade.

CARLISLE, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Alfie McCalmont of Carlisle United in action during the Sky Bet League Two between Carlisle United and Northampton Town at Brunton Park on April 15, 2023 in Carlisle, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"After 16 years, my time has come to an end with @LUFC,” McCalmont wrote on social media. “I would like to thank all the players and staff who I have worked with over the years for making me into a better player and also a better person. The memories we created will last a life time!”

McCalmont was part of the group that earned promotion to the Premier League in 2020, and despite not making a league appearance for the club, did feature twice in the League Cup, including one from the start against Stoke City at Elland Road.

"My dream since I was 8 years old starting out at the club was to be able to walk out onto the pitch at Elland Road in front of a full house. To be able to fulfill [sic] that dream means the world to me. I wish the club and supporters of Leeds United nothing but the best & huge success for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad