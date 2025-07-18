Sean Longstaff has already made transfer statement that Leeds United fans will love

Leeds United are rapidly closing in on a deal to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Leeds United hope to officially complete their fifth signing of the summer transfer window imminently after a fee was agreed for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

After completing the free transfer addition of Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha and boosting their defensive ranks with the signing of Sweden full-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and centre-back duo Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, the Whites have turned their focus towards adding to Daniel Farke’s options in the middle of the pitch ahead of the return to the Premier League.

As it stands, the Whites boss can call upon the services of Ao Tanaka, Ilia Gruev and young duo Charlie Crew and Darko Gyabi - but they fail to provide the top flight experience Farke will crave as he prepares to send his side into battle with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

That is why a move for Longstaff appears to make sense for all parties involved. From Leeds’ point of view, they get a player that has made over 170 top flight appearances and has experience of playing in the Champions League. Newcastle get to cash in on an academy product and the reported £12 million initial fee that could rise to £15 million with add-ons included, something which will aid the Magpies in their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

For Longstaff, there is a need to leave his boyhood club and earn regular first-team football after the form of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and club captain Bruno Guimaraes limited him to just 12 starts in all competitions last season. With fellow academy graduate Lewis Miley and former Arsenal man Joe Willock also in contention for a start in midfield, Longstaff appears to feel it is the best time to forge a career elsewhere. Leeds appear to be the beneficiaries after initial interest from opening day opponents Everton seemed to disappear - and Longstaff has already shown why he would consider a move to Elland Road?

What has Sean Longstaff said about the Newcastle United future?

Speaking on his future ahead of the January transfer window when Leeds were initially linked, Longstaff said: “If it’s here it’s great. If it’s not, it’s not. I want to be valued as a player, I want to be appreciated as a player and whether it’s here, great. If it’s not here and it’s somewhere else, it’ll be somewhere else.

“In a way I live day to day, game to game and I just try and take in every game. I get to go to work every day and spend it with my best friends, I don’t know what’s coming ahead, I don’t know what’s coming down the line, I just try to embrace every day and enjoy every minute because ultimately it won’t last forever.”

