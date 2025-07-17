Graham Smyth rates Sean Longstaff to Leeds United amid transfer update

The latest transfer news from Leeds United as the Whites continue to add to their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Leeds United have already added four new faces to their squad during the summer transfer window - and are working on two deals to boost their midfield ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League.

After wrapping up the free transfer addition of Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha and completing moves for defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson, the Whites have now turned their focus towards the centre of the park - although they are also hoping to add a goalkeeper, a striker and a window to their squad before the window closes on the first day of September.

However, for now, the focus remains on a double midfield deal that would hand a major boost to Daniel Farke as he prepares his squad for a challenging pre-season schedule that will hopefully lay the foundations for a strong return to the top flight.

As reported earlier this week, a deal has been agreed in principle to sign Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff and the player is returning from a training camp in Austria before undergoing a medical. However, the Magpies academy graduate is just one part of a two-pronged approach to midfield recruitment as the Whites continue in their attempts to secure Hoffenheim star Anton Stach.

Here, Graham Smyth has shared his thoughts on the prospect of Longstaff joining Leeds.

He said: “I think he (Longstaff) physically fits the profile. Physicality doesn’t just have to be six foot four, legs like tree trunks. It can be a player that is incredibly mobile and has a great engine, a great work ethic, can get around the pitch and bring intensity off the ball and help move it quickly when you get it. Far be it for two bearded Northern Irishmen to talk about the sexiness of others but I completely get the point, this isn’t a particularly sexy one and also because it’s been slated for so long, almost the same at Stach, fans almost get over the idea of this player coming in and they get over the excitement long before the player signs the deal.

“Whereas if a deal only comes to public knowledge just before he signs the paper, then there is a bit more excitement to it. Ultimately, I think Leeds fans this summer are only really going to get excited about attacking signings, those are the ones that will get people’s blood up, players who score goals, players who make goals, players who score the goals that might well keep Leeds in the Premier League. But you also need those players that will do the dirty work and Longstaff is someone who will roll his sleeves up and do that.”