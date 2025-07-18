A departed Leeds United man’s switch to a La Liga side and new rivals bagging a new £25m keeper feature amongst the most recent Premier League moves of the summer transfer window so far.

After a mini transfer window for the FIFA Club World Cup, the full summer transfer window is now coming to the end of its fifth week,

Anthony Elanga’s £52m switch from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle United is one of the biggest transfers of the last week but Leeds’ new rivals Bournemouth have also signed a new £25m ‘keeper.

Leeds, meanwhile, have so far brought in six new faces - four for the first team and two for the club’s under-21s - in addition to seeing last season’s loaned out players return to Elland Road,

On the exit side, a recently departed Whites man has also now sealed a switch to a La Liga side.

Here, we run through every Premier League move of the summer so far from Leeds and all 19 of the club’s new rivals.

Arsenal IN: Christian Norgaard (Brentford, £15m), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad, £51m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea, £5m). OUT: Nuno Tavares (Lazio, £6.5m), Marquinhos (Cruzeiro, £2.5m), Kieran Tierney (Celtic after being released); Takehiro Tomiyasu, pictured, Jorginho, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji among others released; Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Neto (Bournemouth) - back to parent clubs after loans.

Aston Villa IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m), Zepiqueno Redmond (Feyenoord, free). OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF); Philippe Coutinho (Vasco da Gama, free), Hesler Hayden (Coventry City, £3.5m), Rico Richards (Port Vale), Josh Feeney (loan to Huddersfield Town), Kortney Hause (released); Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Marco Asensio (PSG), Axel Disasi (Chelsea) - back to parent clubs after loans.

Bournemouth IN: Djordje Petrovic, pictured (Chelsea, £25m), Adrien Truffert (Rennes, £14.3m), Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient, £12m), Marco Bizot (Brest), OUT: Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid, £50m), Milos Kerkez, pictured, (Liverpool, £40m), Joe Rothwell (Rangers, £3.5m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, £8m); Kepa Arrizabalaga (back to Chelsea after end of loan); Daniel Jebbison (loan to Preston), Max Aarons (loan to Rangers).

Brentford IN: Jordan Henderson (free transfer after leaving Ajax), Caoimhin Kelleher, pictured, (from Liverpool, £12.5m rising to £18m), Michael Kayode (Fiorentina, £14.5m), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City, £3m), Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord, £21.25m). OUT: Christian Norgaard (Arsenal, £15m), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen, £8.4m); Ben Mee, Ben Winterbottom (released), Tony Yogane (loan to Dundee).

Brighton IN: Charalampos Kostoulas (Olympiakos, £31.4m), Tommy Watson (Sunderland, £10m), Diego Copploa (Hellas Verona, £9.4m), Yun Do-young (Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m), Nils Ramming (Eintracht Frankfurt, £750k), Olivier Boscagli (PSV, £11m), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge, £17m). OUTS: Joao Pedro (Chelsea, £55m), Simon Adingra (Sunderland, £21m), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg, £8.5m), Odel Offiah (Preston North End, £1m), James Beadle (loan to Birmingham City), Amario Cozier-Duberry (loan to Bolton Wanderers).