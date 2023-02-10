Sam Allardyce believes he could ‘sort out’ Leeds United if given the chance.

The Whites are currently searching for a new manager after sacking Jesse Marsch on Monday. Marsch saved Leeds from relegation last season, but he failed to improve the team this season, leaving Leeds in another relegation battle despite significant spending.

As a result, the American was sacked after 11 months, and the search is well underway for a new boss. In the meantime, Leeds have drawn with Manchester United away from home, and they take on the Red Devils again this weekend, this time at home.

The club’s interim coaching team will be looking for ways to repeat Wednesday night’s result, but in the meantime, exprienced former Premier League boss Allardyce has thrown his hat in the ring, believing he can correct the Whites’ current issues.

“I’d have thought by now if they were interested in me they know where I am, so call me,” Allardyce told the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast. “If someone called me I wouldn’t turn down going chatting about it, certainly not at Leeds United, but there has been no call, so before anyone starts any speculation, nobody from Elland Road has called me about the job in hand.

“I watched them against Man United and I wouldn’t see any problem sorting them out, from my point of view with my experience.”

In reality, Leeds are not likely to consider Allardyce, who has been out of work since leaving West Brom in 2021. the Whites have established an expansive, pressing style of play across Bielsa and Marsch’s time at the club, and Allardyce is not likely to advance that brand of football if his career so far is anything to go by.

Though, he has only had one relegation during his career, so if staying up is the only objective, there are worse options when it comes to a placeholder until the end of the season should Leeds find themselves in a situation where their desired targets are not be available until the summer.