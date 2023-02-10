Leeds took a point from the midweek Roses derby at Old Trafford and were firmly on course to leave with all three after strikes from Willy Gnonto and a Raphael Varane own goal put the Whites 2-0 up shortly after the interval.

Fernandes, though, who wore the captain’s armband, says there was never any doubt that his Red Devils would hit back and has issued a very confident and assured message ahead of Sunday’s return fixture at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked by MUTV if Wednesday night’s fixture was a case of two points dropped or a point gained, Fernandes said: "It's always two points dropped at our home. It has to be tough for everyone to come here and score goals and gain points from us. We give a point away to Leeds. We lost two points for us.

NO WORRIES: For Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, pictured during Wednesday night's clash against Leeds United at Old Trafford. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images.

"I think we could have won the game because we had the chances to win the game at the end, a little bit unlucky in some situations but it's gone now, it's gone and we have to look forward to the next game because obviously there is nothing we can do about this one. The only thing that we can do now is learn from the mistakes that we did and don't do the same mistakes on Sunday against them."

Pressed on the prospect of stepping out at Elland Road – and suggested that a Roses derby at the ground was not for the faint-hearted – Fernandes replied: “Yeah, but we know how to win there. It's just about doing the right job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad