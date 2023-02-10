'Not worried': Red Devils captain on Elland Road, Leeds United and 'unlucky' Man United v Whites
Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United were “unlucky” in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at home to Leeds United and insists he is "not worried” about Elland Road in Sunday’s rematch.
Leeds took a point from the midweek Roses derby at Old Trafford and were firmly on course to leave with all three after strikes from Willy Gnonto and a Raphael Varane own goal put the Whites 2-0 up shortly after the interval.
Fernandes, though, who wore the captain’s armband, says there was never any doubt that his Red Devils would hit back and has issued a very confident and assured message ahead of Sunday’s return fixture at Elland Road.
Asked by MUTV if Wednesday night’s fixture was a case of two points dropped or a point gained, Fernandes said: "It's always two points dropped at our home. It has to be tough for everyone to come here and score goals and gain points from us. We give a point away to Leeds. We lost two points for us.
"I think we could have won the game because we had the chances to win the game at the end, a little bit unlucky in some situations but it's gone now, it's gone and we have to look forward to the next game because obviously there is nothing we can do about this one. The only thing that we can do now is learn from the mistakes that we did and don't do the same mistakes on Sunday against them."
Pressed on the prospect of stepping out at Elland Road – and suggested that a Roses derby at the ground was not for the faint-hearted – Fernandes replied: “Yeah, but we know how to win there. It's just about doing the right job.
"It's about having the right mentality. It's time to understand what we did wrong because it will be pretty close the game, pretty similar to how it was (at Old Trafford). But I am pretty sure that with the mentality of this team that we can give and we can win in every stadium in every game so I'm not worried to go anywhere."