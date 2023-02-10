Leeds United vs Manchester United: Press conference updates as Michael Skubala provides fitness debrief
Leeds United’s co-caretaker manager Michael Skubala hosts media duties this Friday afternoon ahead of the Whites’ second game versus Manchester United in the space of four days
Leeds are in action again this weekend just four days after their last encounter with Manchester United at Old Trafford. It is the Red Devils’ turn to make the trip to Elland Road on Sunday and will be eyeing revenge after the Whites surprised Erik ten Hag’s side by securing a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night.
Man United had won 13 consecutive home games before Willy Gnonto’s opener and a Raphael Varane own goal ensured spoils were shared at Old Trafford in midweek. Caretaker Michael Skubala, who took the lead alongside Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo in the Leeds dugout, faces the media in a pre-match press conference for the second time this week.
Live updates from Skubala’s Thorp Arch presser which is scheduled for 1:30pm.