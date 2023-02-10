News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United vs Manchester United: Press conference updates as Michael Skubala provides fitness debrief

Leeds United’s co-caretaker manager Michael Skubala hosts media duties this Friday afternoon ahead of the Whites’ second game versus Manchester United in the space of four days

By Joe Donnohue
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Leeds are in action again this weekend just four days after their last encounter with Manchester United at Old Trafford. It is the Red Devils’ turn to make the trip to Elland Road on Sunday and will be eyeing revenge after the Whites surprised Erik ten Hag’s side by securing a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night.

Man United had won 13 consecutive home games before Willy Gnonto’s opener and a Raphael Varane own goal ensured spoils were shared at Old Trafford in midweek. Caretaker Michael Skubala, who took the lead alongside Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo in the Leeds dugout, faces the media in a pre-match press conference for the second time this week.

Live updates from Skubala’s Thorp Arch presser which is scheduled for 1:30pm.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Michael Skubala, Interim Manager of Leeds United, looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on February 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
