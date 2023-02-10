'Ill-advised' - Leeds United fans on Jesse Marsch sacking, Man United rematch and new boss must

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Monday’s sacking of Jesse Marsch, Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at arch rivals Manchester United – and Sunday’s ‘rematch’ against the Red Devils at Elland Road.

DAVID WATKINS

Following on from a magnificent effort on Wednesday, it just now needs to be the same again please on Sunday! Leeds came out of the traps like greyhounds at Old Trafford and that early goal clearly lifted both players and fans.

BRIGHTEST SPARK: Willy Gnonto, again. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Okay, I’d have to admit that Man United started slowly but we took advantage and were good value for the half-time lead. It got better still after the break but I guess we all knew the home side would come at us strongly after that.

The manner of giving up the two goals was not great viewing and it is clear to see that whoever comes in to take the rudder will have to focus mainly on that back line if we are to capitalise on the brilliance of our front players.

As it is, a point was probably more than most of us dared hope for. If we can reproduce the same spirit again at home this time then I see no reason why a similar result can’t be achieved but we have to find a way to become less easy to score against.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Manchester United 2.

ANDY RHODES

After a result in midweek that few of us would have predicted, the Whites need to do it all over again on Sunday. For 50 minutes on Wednesday, Leeds were by far the better side. We always knew the hosts would get back into it after Leeds went ahead so early on but, after recent results, it was a well-earned point.

Willy Gnonto was once again the brightest spark and his goal inside 60 seconds was the start Michael Skubala would have dreamt of. Let’s hope the knock he suffered was just that. Weston McKennie was excellent in midfield and Leeds will need his industry once again this weekend.

It remains to be seen who will line up on the right hand side with Luis Sinisterra going off injured in midweek. However, when Leeds line-up on Sunday, they’ll need as much fight and desire as they showed at Old Trafford, and with the Elland Road crowd behind them, another electric game should be in store.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Manchester United 2.

MIKE GILL

A lot of water has flowed under Leeds Bridge since last Sunday's miserable performance against Forest. Perhaps the least surprising event was the sacking of Jesse Marsch. The end of his tenure had an air of inevitability about it.

His speedy replacement looks less inevitable despite our chairman's ill-advised hint. Fans braced themselves for a heavy reverse at Old Trafford against the Premier League's in-form team but football is full of surprises. A brilliant performance saw the Whites unlucky not to cross the Pennines with three points.

As it was, the draw was richly deserved and the players seemed to relish their freedom. Time will tell but playing to Marsh's rigid plan was clearly not working. Michael Skubala and company deserve credit for stepping in and steadying the ship under such difficult circumstances. It would be very easy to get carried away and predict a win on Sunday and I'm going to do just that!

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Manchester United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds face the old enemy again on Sunday at Elland Road and the long-suffering fans will be desperately hoping for something out of the game. The new manager at Manchester ‘United’ seems to have turned around the fortunes of the club. And, with Marcus Rashford banging in the goals, the Leeds defence must somehow deal with the England international.

They will be without Casemiro again, who was sent off against Crystal Palace. Scott McTominay, who usually enjoys playing against Leeds, will deputise. No manager, probably, and a team that is struggling for form. Can the unexpected happen? Why not, as back in October nobody gave Leeds a chance at Anfield but they upset the odds and won 2-1.

The head says defeat but the heart will always hope for a Leeds win. Time to be loud and proud and get behind the team from minute one.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Manchester United 1.

NEIL GREWER

I do not hold out much hope for a result in this fixture as we are simply not firing on all cylinders and the opposition are. However, I cling to the small hope that, on occasions, strange, unpredictable things do happen.

This game is a ‘free hit’, but the following two games are the must-wins and we need to show some improvements in this game to put us in a better position going forward. The ferocious crowd will help the team but we must avoid silly concessions. This type of game will still be new to many of the team and mental attitude must be spot on. It will be interesting to see how Willy Gnonto fares with his growing reputation likely to mean he is subjected to extra attention.

