The 49-year-old was relieved of his duties on Monday following the team’s 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground – the latest in a run which bore just two wins in 17 matches. McKennie arrived from Juventus during the final week of the January transfer window, referencing the United States influence within the squad as a key factor in his decision to join, initially until the end of the season.

McKennie also made reference to Jesse Marsch, aware of his reputation as a coach who entrusts young players with great responsibility, during his first interviews as a Leeds player.

However, 24-year-old USMNT midfielder McKennie would only make one appearance under Marsch, coming off the bench in the East Midlands last weekend. He was handed a first start in Leeds colours days later as United drew 2-2 with their arch rivals at Old Trafford, after which he spoke about Marsch’s exit.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Weston McKennie of Leeds United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on February 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"I don't think it was really that tricky,” McKennie told Stadium Astro. “I mean obviously every every player on the team has went through some type of phase where a manager has changed and you have to have a quick turnaround. Obviously we will miss him but at the same time we were focused on the job that needs to be done which is get points and the new staff that came in such a short notice knew the job as well and that's what we wanted to do.

"So I think we came out here, took a point away from from Manchester [United] and looking forward to them at Elland Road, hopefully get all three points there.

"I think for me, it was probably the quickest manager change that I've had. But obviously, as a football player and moving away from home at an early stage and the stuff that I went through in my life, it's something that's not new. I was ready for it. And obviously I know my game and I can play under any manager and hopefully moving forward we'll find someone that fits as well,” he added.

McKennie also discussed the ‘battle scars’ he envisaged picking up in the Premier League, joking that he was ‘fresh and ready to go again’ after a 90-minute display which left him limping as he made his way towards the tunnel at full-time.

"I feel fresh and ready to go full of energy,” McKennie joked. “Obviously, it's the Premier League. It's what I expected. It's what I wanted, the banter, the hard tackles, talking back with other players and the arguments with the refs. I think it's something that attracts me, draws me to it. And obviously, after every game, a player walks away with battle scars, and fortunately, I walked away with one today so it was a good experience.”