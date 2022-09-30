Robin Koch sends Aston Villa warning to Leeds United teammates

Robin Koch has sent a warning to his Leeds United teammates ahead of the visit of Aston Villa.

Leeds are finally back in action this weekend after the best part of a month on the sidelines, and they will be desperate to get going again.

Jesse Marsch’s men have put together a respectable start to the new campaign, and they will want to build on it against an Aston Villa side that has been slow out of the gates so far.

Villa also arrive at Elland Road with a number of injuries, adding intrigue to Sunday’s clash, which is live on television.

Ahead of the outing, Leeds star Koch says he and his teammates are raring to go, but he has warned of Villa’s offensive dangers.

“After one month, we are happy to play finally again.” Koch told Sky Sports. “We had a bit of time to regenerate, get rid of some small injuries. Now, the most important thing is to focus on the next game.

“We had time to train a lot, we used this time well, even with friendly games. Some players went for the national team and now we’re back on Friday with all the team then we go straight into the game.

“We really looking forward to this game, obviously there are no easy games in the Premier League and we know this.

Captain Liam Cooper faces a late fitness test but German international Koch is building a solid enough run of games at centre-back at present in what is after all his natural position.

“But we prepared ourselves for the weekend now, even if it’s a bit different with a one-month break without a game, but we feel ready and are going for a win in this game.