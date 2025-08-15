Leeds United make their big return to the Premier League when Everton travel to Elland Road on Monday night.

Leeds United are putting together their final preparations for Monday night’s home game with Everton as Premier League football finally returns to Elland Road.

The Whites famous old home is sure to be rocking as Daniel Farke’s men look to build on the momentum of last season’s dramatic Championship title win and what has been a positive summer in the transfer window. A number of new additions to the Whites ranks could be handed their competitive debuts with the likes of goalkeeper Lucas Perri, defenders Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson, midfield duo Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach and forward Lukas Nmecha all available to face David Moyes’ side. However, one player that will not be available is centre back Jaka Bijol as he serves a suspension hanging over from his time with Serie A club Udinese.

The Whites are still working hard to add to their squad before the summer transfer window comes to a close on the first day of September and it appears a striker is high on the agenda with a move for former Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin rapidly approaching conclusion. A deal has been agreed with the experienced frontman and a deal appears to be on the brink after he underwent a medical on Thursday.

For former Whites striker Robbie Keane, adding a proven goalscorer to Farke’s ranks will be essential in the battle to avoid an immediate return to the Championship and he believes his old club still need ‘a few more signings’ before the transfer window comes to an end.

He told Betway: “For relegation, it’s very hard to get away from the teams have come up, as the past tells you. Granit Xhaka is a great signing for Sunderland but I think they need a bit more quality and Premier League experience. The same applies to Burnley. In this league, you have to spend, and you have to spend wisely on players who have been there and done it.

“Aside from those two teams, there are five or six who could be hovering around that part of the table. West Ham could be down there having sold Kudus, and Brentford have also sold a few players who they will need to replace. They have time in the window now, though, and the key to staying up is getting experienced players who know the league well.

“I think Leeds have a good chance of staying up, especially with the unbelievable fanbase that they have. They’ve been desperate to get back in the Premier League, and they’re a huge club. I still think they need maybe a few more signings to keep them up. Maybe someone that can score you 20 to 25 goals a season. I think that’s key in the Premier League.”

