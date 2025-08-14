Another No.9 is reportedly on Leeds United's radar with Dominic Calvert-Lewin close to joining Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds United have reportedly added Greek striker Fotis Ioannidis to their transfer shortlist as the search continues for attacking reinforcements.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks set to become Leeds’ second striker signing of the summer following reports this week a deal has been agreed in principle for his transfer. The 28-year-old left Everton upon the expiration of his contract in June and will undergo medical tests imminently ahead of joining up with Daniel Farke’s squad.

Leeds have already welcomed Lukas Nmecha through the door but with Mateo Joseph sent on loan to RCD Mallorca and Patrick Bamford not in Farke’s plans, club chiefs could look to bring in another option. And now BBC Sport reports on interest in Ioannidis.

The report claims Leeds are ‘tracking’ the Greek international striker, who plays his club football at Panathinaikos, with a view to further bolster Farke’s attacking options. The Whites boss is keen to add more firepower to those forward areas, having virtually ticked off transfer priorities in defence and midfield, barring full-back cover.

Greater depth might also prove a sensible move, given there are questions over the ability of both Nmecha and Calvert-Lewin to remain fit across a 38-game Premier League season. Ioannidis played 26 of his side’s 32 league games last season and missed around 48 days due to injury, according to Transfermarkt.

Who is Leeds United transfer target Fotis Ioannidis?

Ioannidis has spent the last five seasons of his career at Panathinaikos, having joined them from fellow Greek outfit Levadiakos in 2020, a deal costing north of €2m. In that time, the 6ft 2ins striker has scored 48 goals in 168 appearances across all competitions, including a pair of goals in the 2023/24 Champions League.

He also featured for Panathinaikos earlier this season as they fell out of Champions League qualifying at the hands of Rangers. The striker has 17 caps for the Greece national team, from which he has scored six goals.

Ioannidis is on the radar of potential rivals across Europe, with the BBC Sport report also naming Portuguese pair FC Porto and Sporting CP as admirers of the 25-year-old. Panathinaikos are also believed to have rejected a £17million bid from Fiorentina in June.

Reports surrounding that bid rejection claimed Panathinaikos would not sell anyone before their Champions League qualifier with Rangers, which ended in defeat. The Greek side have a Europa League qualifying second-leg meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk this evening, with the score level at 2-2, and their stance could naturally be affected by the result.

Leeds are also in the market for star quality in wide positions, having seen an ambitious pursuit of Igor Paixão fall short last month. Recent reports suggest they are interested in AC Milan winger Noah Okafor, who impressed when facing the Whites in Dublin last weekend, while Juventus’ Nicolas Gonzalez is another club chiefs like.

Farke has just over two weeks to welcome any potential signings through the door before the September 1 deadline. Leeds kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Everton on Monday evening.