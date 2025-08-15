Huge boost expected for start of Leeds United's Premier League return as Whites get big fresh backing

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 15th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
A huge boost is expected for the start of Leeds United’s Premier League return.

Leeds United are getting strong backing for the start of their Premier League return and a big boost is expected for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Leeds will begin life back in the country’s top flight after a two-year absence with Monday night’s visit of Everton who enjoyed a solid second half to the 2024-25 campaign en route to a 13th-placed finish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Toffees have also significantly strengthened their ranks by signing Jack Grealish on a season-long loan from Manchester City yet the bookmakers still expect Farke’s side to begin the new campaign with the huge boost of an opening weekend three-point haul.

Big backing for a newly-promoted team

There’s not a huge difference between the prices of the two sides but Leeds have nevertheless received big backing from the bookies as a newly-promoted team in being made general 6-4 favourites for Monday night’s clash under the Elland Road lights. David Moyes’ visitors can be backed at 2-1 whilst the draw is on offer at 23-10.

In further Whites backing, Joel Piroe has been made favourite to score the game’s first goal at 13-2, just ahead of Toffees pair Thierno Barry and Beto who are both 7s. New Whites forward Lukas Nmecha is next at 15-2 and Grealish can be backed at big odds at 12s.

Related topics:Premier LeagueJack GrealishDaniel FarkeElland RoadDavid MoyesManchester City
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice