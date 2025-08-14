Leeds United host Everton on Monday evening with potential injury issues emerging for the visitors.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton could be without two first-choice defenders against Leeds United on Monday with recently-released training pictures failing to show the pair in action.

Leeds host Everton on Monday evening in what is the final game of the 2025/26 Premier League opening weekend. The fixture will be Daniel Farke’s first in the top-flight as Whites boss and an excellent opportunity to kick the campaign off with a positive performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Moyes’ side head to Elland Road looking to put a difficult pre-season behind them, with their failure to win any of their six summer friendlies compounded by a lack of transfer activity. The latter issue has eased following the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea and Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City.

The Toffees suffered a major blow earlier this week, however, as reports emerged of an injury to Jarrad Branthwaite. The 23-year-old is thought to have aggravated a recent hamstring issue during sprint drills in training with the Daily Mail reporting he could be sidelined for six weeks.

Everton are also sweating on the fitness of Vitalii Mykolenko, who picked up a groin injury during his side’s final pre-season friendly, a 1-0 defeat against Roma on Saturday. Moyes was uncertain of the severity of the issue immediately after full-time but anything muscular could see the Ukrainian international unable to make the turnaround.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just four days to go until that Elland Road meeting, Everton have now posted a hint as to whether their defensive duo will be available come Monday. The Merseyside club uploaded a gallery of training pictures from their Finch Farm base with neither Branthwaite nor Mykolenko spotted.

Get all your Leeds United news for just £1! Join Graham Smyth and the team as they bring you exclusive coverage from Leeds United’s pre-season, from transfer news to Premier League build-up. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer - subscribe today to be a part of the action.

All pictures within the gallery are dated February 12, which suggests the session in question took place on Tuesday, but the absence of Branthwaite and Mykolenko could be a hint at their absence for the opening fixture. Interestingly, the Toffees were keen to publish pictures of Dewsbury-Hall and fellow new signing Grealish in action.

Jack Grealish in line for Everton debut vs Leeds United

The latter joined Everton on loan for the season on Tuesday and looks to have been integrated into first-team training immediately, with Moyes understandably keen to have him on the coach to West Yorkshire. There were some questions over the winger’s fitness, given he was not involved in Manchester City’s Club World Cup campaign, but he looks ready to go.

Elland Road could play host to a number of competitive debuts on Monday night, with both sides welcoming fresh faces through the door this summer. Alongside Grealish and Dewsbury-Hall, Everton have signed £27m striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal, teenage full-back Adam Aznou and back-up goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five of Leeds’ seven signings are likely to make some sort of appearance, be it from the start or off the bench, while Jaka Bijol will have to wait due to a suspension carried over from Serie A. Sebastiaan Bornauw is an injury doubt, with Farke expected to provide clarity on his defender later this week.

It remains to be seen if free agent striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be signed in time, or fit enough, to face former club Everton. The 28-year-old has agreed in principle the terms of a move to Elland Road, with medical tests planned.