Leeds United are back in action after the international break with an away trip to Watford. They will be keen to recapture their form.

The Whites are top of the Championship table above Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club…

Leeds may need 100 points, according to reporter

Leeds may need to hit 100 points if they are to go up automatically, according to reporter Chris Dunlavy. Daniel Farke’s side are currently on 82 with eight fixtures left to play.

Burnley won the title on 102 last year under Vincent Kompany. Dunlavy has written in the Football League Paper (printed edition, 24.04.24): “So imperious is Leeds’ current form that you wouldn’t bet against them (getting 100) - and with Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton all in the race, a three-figure total may be essential if the Whites are to seal an instant return to the Premier League.”

He added: “If all four teams in the race for automatic promotion kept collecting points at their current rate, Leicester (who have a game in hand on Leeds) would finish top on 102, Leeds would claim second with 99 and Ipswich would take third on 98. Russell Martin’s Saints, meanwhile, would trail home fourth on 93 - enough to guarantee a top-two place in all but a couple of the last 30 second-tier seasons.”

Transfer updates regarding next opponents

Leeds’ next opponents Watford are interested in Celtic winger Rocco Vata. According to a report by the Daily Record, they are admirers of the 20-year-old winger ahead of the summer but face Italian competition from AC Milan, Bologna, Sampdoria and Como.

