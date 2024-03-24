Excitement is growing at Elland Road as Daniel Farke looks to guide Leeds United back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Less than 12 months ago, The Whites suffered relegation from the top flight after a desperately disappointing season - but the former Norwich City manager has overseen a remarkable turnaround in fortunes with a new look squad.

After a hectic summer of activity, the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe and Joe Rodon all joined Leeds as Farke put his own stamp on the squad he had inherited last summer. Some high-profile players were also persuaded to snub interest from elsewhere as the Whites went into battle with what was claimed to be one of the highest wage bills in the Championship.