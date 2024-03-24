Leeds United weekly wages revealed - according to famous video game

The world's most popular managerial simulation has detailed Leeds United's weekly wages

By Mark Carruthers
Published 24th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT

Excitement is growing at Elland Road as Daniel Farke looks to guide Leeds United back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Less than 12 months ago, The Whites suffered relegation from the top flight after a desperately disappointing season - but the former Norwich City manager has overseen a remarkable turnaround in fortunes with a new look squad.

After a hectic summer of activity, the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe and Joe Rodon all joined Leeds as Farke put his own stamp on the squad he had inherited last summer. Some high-profile players were also persuaded to snub interest from elsewhere as the Whites went into battle with what was claimed to be one of the highest wage bills in the Championship.

With the Premier League promotion push rapidly reaching its conclusion, we fire up FM24 to see who the world's most popular managerial simulation believes is topping the wage bill at Elland Road.

FM24 Weekly Wage: £5,000

1. Charlie Cresswell

FM24 Weekly Wage: £5,000

FM24 Weekly Wage: £6,000

2. Mateo Joseph

FM24 Weekly Wage: £6,000

FM24 Weekly Wage: £8,000

3. Sam Byram

FM24 Weekly Wage: £8,000 Photo: Matt McNulty

FM24 Weekly Wage: £8,000

4. Archie Gray

FM24 Weekly Wage: £8,000 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

FM24 Weekly Wage: £8,250

5. Kristoffer Klaesson

FM24 Weekly Wage: £8,250 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

FM24 Weekly Wage: £9,250

6. Jamie Shackleton

FM24 Weekly Wage: £9,250 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

