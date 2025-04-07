Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have been linked with interest in Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ahead of the summer.

Leeds United-linked goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could now be available for £25million if reports of a release clause are true, following confirmation of Southampton’s Premier League relegation.

Southampton became the first team to have their fate secured after losing 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with Ivan Juric’s side now mathematically unable to climb out of the bottom three. The Saints have only won two games all season and sit on 10 points, with seven games left to try and better Derby County’s lowest-ever top-flight tally of 11.

Leeds were linked with interest in Ramsdale last week under the caveat they win promotion back to the Premier League, with the England international a target for several top-flight clubs. Bournemouth and Newcastle United have been named as possible rivals for the shot-stopper, who has now been relegated three times with the Cherries, Sheffield United and Southampton.

Ramsdale only joined the latter from Arsenal in a £25m deal last summer but recent reports have suggested the presence of a release clause, which Football Insider claims is worth ‘roughly’ the same amount he signed for. The same outlet reported over the weekend on Leeds interest in the 26-year-old, suggesting Elland Road chiefs have been ‘alerted’ by the presence of said clause.

With Leeds’ fate not close to being secure - they dropped out of the automatic promotion places following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Luton - focus isn’t yet on summer business but it does appear that Ramsdale will leave Southampton. The presence of a release clause will allow prospective suitors to effectively bypass negotiations for a goalkeeper who is clearly in demand.

Leeds United-linked Aaron Ramsdale suffers third relegation

Ramsdale spoke to the media following Sunday’s defeat which confirmed Southampton’s fate, with the south coast club’s April 6 drop confirmation the earliest in Premier League history. The goalkeeper made a few good saves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but has now been relegated for a third time and could be part of the division’s worst ever team.

"We knew it was probably going to be inevitable at some point, we haven't been good enough all season," Ramsdale told Sky Sports. "We were dominated by the better team. We dug in in the second half but it is a sad day and one that this group of players will learn from.

"We have to build some momentum going into the Championship season. We want to get as many points as we can until the end of the season. No one wants the points record, and we will do what we can to get more points on the board.

"Some are experiencing relegation for the first time so there will be a lot of emotions from them over the next few days. The lads who have been here before, we have to try and pick the young boys up. Nobody will want to jump ship with seven games to go. We are tight, and we have just got to pull each other through now."

Southampton look almost certain to be joined by Leicester City and Ipswich Town in dropping straight back down to the Championship, with all three newly-promoted teams likely to be relegated for the second consecutive season. Leeds will hope there is no reunion with their recent promotion rivals but currently sit third in the Championship with six games to go.

