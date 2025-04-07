Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s fans have had their say on a ‘horrible’ Whites clash.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United fell out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places through Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on a ‘horrible’ clash against the Hatters including praise for an exempt stand-out player but new season end fear and ‘urgent’ change call.

ANDY RHODES

For fans of most clubs, dropping out of the automatic promotion places with six games to play would feel sickening but, for us, it’s something that feels very familiar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of the Whites are now specially conditioned for this kind of event, so much so that there’s a song about it.

Nine years before the Joy Division chant hit the terraces, Leeds were in the midst of another faltering promotion quest in League One.

Almost to the day, Leeds had lost 3-0 at home to Swindon but what happened next was a run of five wins in seven and Leeds limped over the line on the final day.

At this point you would take us stumbling over the line again, but the players urgently need to rediscover their confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were too easily bullied by Luton Town on Saturday lunchtime and couldn’t play their usual game.

If you aren’t yourself at Middlesbrough’s Riverside stadium, their players and crowd will soon find you out.

If Leeds are to do it, it will once again have to be done the hard way.

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu.

DAVID WATKINS

Once again a slack few seconds cost us points on the road.

Leeds started brightly, Dan James missing a good chance with an early fluffed header and then two good saves from Thomas Kaminski in the home goal denying Junior Firpo and Manor Solomon. It was going well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then Ao Tanaka was caught in possession near halfway, Eli Adebayo robbed him, raced down the Luton left, and passed to Jordan Clark.

He outwitted Joe Rodon to get his cross over, and there was Isaiah Jones, free as a bird at the back post to volley home.

Once again, we’d shot ourselves in the foot and given ourselves a Herculean task to come back against a side stretching every sinew to avoid relegation.

Thankfully, Dan James brought us parity just before the half-hour with a trademark left-foot curler that finally beat Kaminski.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds rang the changes throughout the second half and Patrick Bamford looked lively with a couple of strikes but, truth be told, neither side did enough to deserve more than a point from this game, although Leeds had three big chances to just one for the Hatters.

Leeds were well below par again while Luton fought and scrapped for every ball.

Thanks be to Oxford for beating the Blades!

Man of the match: Dan James.

Farke’s changes didn’t provide a lift

KEITH INGHAM

Well, another disappointing result, despite what the manager said.

Leeds’ automatic promotion chances took another blow with a 1-1 draw at Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m absolutely baffled by the loss of form. Daniel Farke’s changes for the game didn’t provide the lift many fans thought they would, only Karl Darlow came out of the game with much credit.

Gnonto struggled in the number 10 role and even a flurry of substitutions with Bamford, Wober, Byram, Aaronson and Schmidt being used hardly made a difference. Bamford did actually have Leeds’ only shot on target in the second half.

In games like these you really have to take your chances.

James had a header easily saved in the first half when he should have scored.

Not long after, Luton took the lead when shambolic defending gave Jones a tap in at the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James made up for his miss with a superb equaliser just before the half-hour mark.

As usual after that Leeds had the lion’s share of the ball but all too often the final ball wasn’t good enough.

Late in the game James got behind the Luton defence but Solomon blasted the ball over.

The way we are playing I can’t see anything but a Middlesbrough win. If that happens, prepare for play-off heartbreak once again.

Man of the match: Dan James.

STAND OUT PLAYER: Leeds United keeper Karl Darlow. | Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire

MIKE GILL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hot topic before the game was the inclusion of Karl Darlow at the expense of Illan Meslier.

In the end, Darlow acquitted himself well and put in a satisfactory performance.

After 15 minutes, Luton went ahead, Adebayo muscled off a counter attack before sending Jordan Clark away to waltz past Joe Rodon and leave the unmarked Isaiah Jones with a simple tap in at the far post.

Leeds had started well and kept plugging away before Dan James hit a beautiful left-footed shot into the top corner of the Luton net.

But a winner was not forthcoming for either side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Solomon came closest after a signature sprint from James left him with a golden opportunity, but he failed to control the ball and sent it skywards.

Willy Gnonto failed to provide the spark that highlighted his last two games, and Joel Piroe showed a poor first touch and made few meaningful contributions.

Elsewhere, Burnley shrugged aside an early setback and beat a fragile Coventry side to go top.

At Oxford, the volatility of the Championship was demonstrated once again as Gary Rowett’s improving side saw off Sheffield United to leave a glimmer of hope for the Whites.

Man of the match: Dan James.

A horrible game which resembled a volleyball game

NEIL GREWER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another disappointing performance and result, although a fair result, from a horrible game which resembled a volleyball game at times.

Luton played the expected game plan – playing for set pieces and hurling the ball into the box, from inside their own half at times.

Not a spectacle and a throwback to previous decades, but in their position understandable.

Leeds struggled for control against physical opponents and the referee was poor and inconsistent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Darlow was solid in goal, he could do nothing to prevent the Luton goal, and will retain his place in the team against Middlesbrough tomorrow. Unfortunately, his team-mates were less convincing.

Jayden Bogle picked up an unnecessary yellow card and rarely got forward, Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon were solid and won most battles without being severely tested.

Ao Tanaka was off the pace again and dispossessed in the build up to Luton’s opener, whilst Ethan Ampadu was solid without excelling.

Willy Gnonto and Joel Piroe were below par. Dan James curled a beautiful equaliser following a corner and looked most likely to deliver a winner.

Man of the match: Dan James.