Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scrutiny on the current Leeds United goalkeeper has intensified following Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Swansea City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have been freshly linked with interest in Aaron Ramsdale amid fresh reports he is likely to leave Southampton this summer.

The goalkeeper has been a hot topic of debate among Leeds fans once again over the weekend, following Illan Meslier’s performance during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Swansea City. The 25-year-old saved a first-half penalty at Elland Road but then proceeded to drop a simple catch at the feet of Harry Darling before a 96th-minute Zan Vipotnik effort squeezed past him from a tight angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questions have been asked of Meslier all season and it appears a new goalkeeper is on Leeds’ summer shopping list, with TEAMtalk reporting on interest in Ramsdale. They claim the Southampton shot-stopper has been ‘shortlisted’ by Elland Road recruitment chiefs as a possible successor, albeit such a move would only be possible if promotion is won.

Aaron Ramsdale transfer latest

TEAMtalk’s report centres around Premier League interest in Ramsdale and the likelihood he leaves Southampton this summer, just one year after he joined in a £25million deal from Arsenal. The goalkeeper put pen to paper on a four-year deal initially but, according to the report, he has no intention of dropping into the Championship.

Bournemouth are thought to be keeping tabs on Ramsdale going into the summer, with a permanent goalkeeper needed once Kepa Arrizabalaga’s loan move from Chelsea ends. The Cherries are keen on signing Arrizabalaga permanently but have alternative options lined up, should they fail to land their first-choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, Newcastle United’s prime goalkeeper target is James Trafford but that move would become considerably tougher if Burnley are promoted. Eddie Howe’s side have long been in the market for a long-term Nick Pope replacement and are expected to sign one this summer.

Ramsdale’s Southampton release clause

Southampton are still at risk of recording the lowest ever points total in Premier League history, having picked up just nine points from 29 games - two less than Derby County in 2007/08 - since beating Leeds in last year’s Championship play-off final. The south coast side are all but guaranteed to drop straight back into the second-tier and that will likely see Ramsdale move on.

Manager Ivan Juric even admitted his side will be relegated following a run of five straight defeats before the international break, and those looking to sign Ramsdale might even be able to avoid difficult negotiations. That’s because TEAMtalk’s report details the presence of a release clause which will become active following the club’s drop into the second-tier.

There is no detail on the exact value of that release clause, but Southampton paid £25m for their goalkeeper 12 months ago so it would be hard to see them booking a loss. In any such move, the report adds Ramsdale will decide where to go based on who can guarantee regular football, with hope of challenging England No.1 Jordan Pickford ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Your next Leeds United read: Jeff Stelling’s damning Illan Meslier verdict as Daniel Farke urged to drop struggling goalkeeper