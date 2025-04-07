Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds sit outside of the division’s automatic promotion places with just six games to go.

A huge fresh boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is expected as a big new obstacle emerges - with a Sheffield United and Burnley twist.

Leeds fell out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places and down to third place as Saturday’s 1-1 at Luton Town was compounded by a 2-1 win for Burnley at Coventry City.

With just six games left, Leeds are now two points behind new leaders Burnley and one point behind second-placed Sheffield United who blew the chance to kick clear on Saturday afternoon when losing 1-0 at Oxford United.

Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United all now face a quick return to action on Tuesday night as a particularly big new obstacle emerges for Farke’s Whites in an 8pm kick-off at Middlesbrough.

Having previously fallen off the play-offs pace, Michael Carrick’s Riversiders now sit fifth having won five of their last seven games and three of their last four.

The bookmakers, though, still expect Leeds to net the huge boost of a three-point haul at The Riverside where Farke’s Whites are odds-on favourites for a victory with every firm.

Huge backing for Farke’s Whites

In huge backing for Farke’s men, the Whites are no bigger than 4-5 but as short as 8-11 with some firms. Boro can be backed at 7-2 and the draw is on offer at 3s.

The bookmakers, though, expect both Burnley and Sheffield United to serve up the sour fresh twist of both bagging victories themselves.

The Blades are just about considered to have the ‘easiest’ assignment when they take on tenth-placed Millwall at Bramall Lane in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Chris Wilder’s side are odds on with every firm in being no bigger than 7-10 but as short as 8-13 with some firms. Millwall are 5-1 shots and the draw is on offer at 27-10.

Burnley, meanwhile, face an away assignment in a 7.45pm start at Derby County but are also odds on to beat the fourth-bottom Rams.

The Clarets are a slightly bigger price than the Blades v Millwall but still no bigger than 10-11 and as short as 4-5 with some firms.

The Rams are rated 15-4 shots with the draw available at 12-5.

Despite sitting third, Leeds are also still just about favourites to win the title.