Leeds United picked up a 0-0 draw at home to Aston Villa over the weekend.

The Whites return to Premier League action on Sunday away.

They are currently 12th in the table after two wins, three draws and two losses so far.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club...

Ex-coach linked with new move

Former Leeds U23s coach Carlos Corberan is being linked with a new job following his recent exit from Olympiacos.

He guided Huddersfield Town to the Championship play-offs but left over the summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Spaniard is on Hull City’s four-man shortlist along with Carlos Carvalhal, Sergen Yalcin and Scott Parker as they hunt for a replacement for Shota Arveladze.

Place in TOTW for young star

Illan Meslier has been named in the WhoScored Team of the Week after his impressive performance against Aston Villa.

The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against Steven Gerrard’s side and pulled off some great saves.

Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, James Maddison and Roberto Firmino have also found themselves in the XI, among others.

Released striker finds new club

Bobby Kamwa, who was released by Leeds at the end of the past campaign, has found himself a new home.

The striker has been snapped up by League One side Burton Albion on a free transfer and has penned a short-term deal with the Brewers.

