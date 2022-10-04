Jesse Marsch’s side had to settle for taking a point from Sunday’s return to action at home to Aston Villa in which United’s Luis Sinisterra was sent off for a second booking just three minutes after the interval.

The draw left Leeds 12th in the Premier League table ahead of next Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace who are fourth-bottom having landed just the one win so far this term.

However, the supercomputer from FiveThirtyEight believes that Patrick Vieira’s side will land a second victory of the season against Leeds who are given just a 27 per cent chance of leaving Selhurst Park with all three points.

Palace are given a 48 per cent chance of victory with a 25 per cent chance of the contest finishing in a draw.

The data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches, and how the final Premier League table will look come next May.

Here, after the latest Premier League developments at the weekend, is where Leeds are now predicted to end up as part of the revised predicted finishing positions including a major change below Manchester City at the top.

