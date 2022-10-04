Leeds will become Tierney’s joint-fourth most refereed club with Sunday’s game and have so far won eight, drawn one and lost nine of their 18 matches with him as referee.

In those fixtures he has sent off a pair of Whites, in Kalvin Phillips and Paul Connolly, and awarded two penalties against Leeds. Only one opponent – Brentford’s Sergi Canós – has seen red in that time and the Lancashire official has awarded three spot-kicks to Leeds.

His last Leeds game was the dramatic finale to the previous campaign, when Raphinha scored a penalty and Jack Harrison got the winner at Brentford to secure Premier League status.

As for Palace, they have won five, drawn four and lost five of their 14 encounters with Tierney in the middle. He has awarded both the Eagles and their opponents three penalties, sending off four opponents and no Palace players.

Tierney has dished out 27 yellow cards and two reds in six Premier League outings so far this season, sending off Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez in their August game against Palace.

He’s yet to point to the spot so far in the current campaign.

The 41-year-old will be assisted at Selhurst Park by Neil Davies and Constantine Hatzidakis, with Graham Scott as fourth official. Peter Bankes will take charge of VAR, assisted by Nick Greenhalgh.

LONDON REUNION - Paul Tierney, pictured booking Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch during a game against Manchester City, will take charge of the Whites' visit to Crystal Palace on Sunday. Pic: Getty

Stuart Attwell, meanwhile, whose refereeing performance led to a ‘no comment’ from Leeds boss Jesse Marsch last weekend, will not referee a game this weekend but instead will act as VAR for Brighton’s game against Tottenham.