Leeds’ Under-21s are unbeaten in six matches this season but face their biggest test this evening in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Tranmere Rovers are United’s first opponents in this year’s edition of the tournament which pits Under-21 sides against League One and League Two opposition.

Postponements and fixture changes have meant Leeds’ EFL Trophy campaign has been delayed until the third month of the season, however it has allowed Michael Skubala to work out his strongest XI and which players he can potentially rely upon against senior opponents.

Leeds United U21s visit Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy (Pic: Getty)

Last year, Leeds were beaten 4-1 by Tranmere during the group stage, before going on to beat Oldham Athletic, but ultimately lose out on progression to the knockout rounds after suffering defeat to Salford City.

Team news, build-up, analysis, minute-by-minute coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the evening.