Tranmere Rovers vs Leeds United U21 live: Early team news, TV info and score updates in EFL trophy
Leeds United’s Under-21 side visit Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park this evening for their first outing in this season’s Papa John’s Trophy
Leeds’ Under-21s are unbeaten in six matches this season but face their biggest test this evening in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Tranmere Rovers are United’s first opponents in this year’s edition of the tournament which pits Under-21 sides against League One and League Two opposition.
Postponements and fixture changes have meant Leeds’ EFL Trophy campaign has been delayed until the third month of the season, however it has allowed Michael Skubala to work out his strongest XI and which players he can potentially rely upon against senior opponents.
Last year, Leeds were beaten 4-1 by Tranmere during the group stage, before going on to beat Oldham Athletic, but ultimately lose out on progression to the knockout rounds after suffering defeat to Salford City.
Team news, build-up, analysis, minute-by-minute coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the evening.
Kick-off is at 7pm.
Tranmere Rovers vs Leeds United U21 live: Early team news, TV info and score updates in EFL trophy
More on Gelhardt
Marsch on Sunday
Jesse Marsch said on Sunday after Leeds’ draw with Aston Villa that Joe Gelhardt could be in line for some minutes tonight. He was left out of the squad entirely, despite Marsch insisting he was fit.
Jesse Marsch, on Sunday
Maybe we'll use him or a few guys on Tuesday in the Papa John's tournament to try to make sure that we're keeping rhythm and fitness and everything, I think you can see that a lot of our players need some some match time
A couple of other fringe first-teamers also expected at Prenton Park this evening, including those who were on the bench against Villa.
Is tonight’s game on TV?
No terrestrial broadcast for tonight’s game but it will be available on Tranmere’s iFollow and LUTV - if you’re a subscriber.
Details here - or follow our much quicker live blog...
Welcome to Prenton Park
A bit of deja vu for you as Leeds’ U21s kick-off their Papa John’s Trophy campaign this season in the same spot as last year.
There’ll be no Archie Gray this time around, though. He’s out with a stubbed toe. Kids these days.
He made his U21s debut away to Tranmere last season, grabbing Leeds’ only assist in a 4-1 defeat.