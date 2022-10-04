Leeds United news: Club chief on ‘difficult summer’ for Leeds target, Striker return

Leeds United’s return to action after almost a month without a game ended in a stalemate after a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch’s side are now preparing for their next Premier League fixture which comes this Sunday when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Yorkshire club are currently three points better off than the Eagles going into the fixture and will be looking for their first league win since beating Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road on August 21.

As the first team continues to prepare for this weekend’s match, here are Tuesday morning’s Leeds United headlines:

Marseille president details ‘difficult summer’ for Leeds target Bamba Dieng

Per Leeds Live, Marseille’s president Pablo Longoria has explained how former Leeds United target Bamba Dieng is coping following a whirlwind summer.

The forward looked set to join the Whites on transfer deadline day but instead moved to Nice only for that deal to fall through due to a failed medical.

That meant the player had to return to Marsellie where club president Pablo Longoria recently said: “We said it since the day he returned [from Nice]; he had a very difficult summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every time there is a change [in circumstances], you have to adapt. Some players do it right away, others longer. Since what happened on the last day of the transfer window, he has been training very well.

“The natural consequence is that he has found playing time. Afterwards, it is up to the coach to make his decisions.”

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt set for EFL Trophy run-out

Per the Yorkshire Post, Joe Gelhardt could play for Leeds United Under-21s in the Football League Trophy at Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday after surprisingly being left out of the first team at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old forward did not make the nine-man bench for Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa with coach Jesse Marsch confirming it was a tactical choice rather than an enforced one.

“It’s not based on performance because I think he’s playing well but we’ve a lot of guys performing well so in that sense maybe you can say it’s a pecking order (decision),” explained Marsch, “but I don’t look at it that way.”

Kamwa breaks silence on Leeds United exit

Per HITC, Bobby Kamwa has finally taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt post after it was confirmed in the summer he had left Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year old came through the Leeds academy but only managed 11 appearances for the club’s Under-21 side before his contract was allowed to expire.