'Really impressed' - Leeds United player highlighted as test lies in wait

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Latest Leeds United news

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United youngster Charlie Crew has already impressed Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann after joining the League Two club on loan for the rest of the season.

The once-capped Wales international has made just one senior appearance during the current campaign after he came off the bench in the closing stages of a 3-0 home win against Plymouth Argyle in November. That came after the youngster penned a new long-term deal last summer in a sign the Whites have high hopes for the former Cardiff City academy midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crew will now get an opportunity to shine at senior level with Doncaster after joining them on loan earlier this week. The Whites youngster will hope to help McCann’s men push for promotion into League One and continue their FA Cup run after they saw off Championship club Hull City last weekend to set up a fourth round home tie against Crystal Palace next month. Crew has trained with his new team-mates this week ahead of a possible debut this weekend - and Donny manager McCann has already delivered wholesome praise over his latest addition.

Speaking ahead of his side’s visit to League Two rivals Gillingham on Saturday lunchtime: “I’m really, really pleased to get him. He’s a really exciting prospect. In the two days we’ve seen him in training, I’ve been really impressed by him. He takes the ball, handles the ball and can play forward. He’s very calm and controlled in what he does. He’s the last little bit we felt we needed. I’m really pleased with the additions and now it’s about trimming the group a wee bit. Then we’re good to go.”

Crew is not the only Leeds United player to leave the club on loan this month after Joe Gelhardt agreed to spend the rest of the season on loan at Championship rivals Hull City. Young forward Luca Thomas has also departed on a temporary basis after he joined National League club FC Halifax Town after scoring two goals in 10 appearances during a similar spell with York City earlier in the season.